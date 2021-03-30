Marvin Gaye va néixer el 2 d'abril de 1939 a Washington i va morir a Los Angeles l'1 d'abril de 1984, el dia abans de fer 45 anys, quan va intervenir en una discussió familiar i el seu pare li va disparar dos trets. Marvin Gaye, a més de compositor i productor, va ser una de les veus més importants del so Motown durant la dècada dels 60 del segle XX.Escoltem una de les seves cançons més conegudes, What's Going on, inspirada en un cas de brutalitat policial de què va ser testimoni Renaldo Benson, cantant del grup The Four Tops, amic de Gaye i coautor de la cançó, i la versió que en van fer l'any 2001 un ampli grup d'artistes, entre els quals Bono, Britney Spears i Alicia Keys, sota el nom d'Artists Against AIDS Wordwide, per recaptar fons per a la lluita contra la SIDA.Mother, motherThere's too many of you cryingBrother, brother, brotherThere's far too many of you dyingYou know we've got to find a wayTo bring some loving here today, yeahFather, fatherWe don't need to escalateYou see, war is not the answerFor only love can conquer hateYou know we've got to find a wayTo bring some loving here todayPicket lines and picket signsDon't punish me with brutalityTalk to me, so you can seeOh, what's going onWhat's going onYeah, what's going onAh, what's going on(In the mean time)Right on, babyRight onRight onMother, motherEverybody thinks we're wrongOh, but who are they to judge usSimply because our hair is longOh, you know we've got to find a wayTo bring some understanding here today, ohPicket lines and picket signsDon't punish me with brutalityCome on, talk to meSo you can seeAh, what's going onYeah, what's going onTell me what's going onI'll tell you what's going onWhooRight on babyRight on baby