Foto: Antonella Beccaria

Ocell engabiat

Caged bird

Foto: Facebook Maya Angelou

Un ocell lliure s'enfilasobre el llom del venti es deixa portar flotantfins al final del correnti impregna les alesdels raigs del soli fa seu el cel.Però un ocell que recorrenerviós la petita gàbiaamb prou feines hi veuentre els barrots de la ràbiaté les ales encarcaradesi les potes lligadesaixí que obre la gola i canta.L'ocell engabiat cantaamb una temorosa refiladad'alguna cosa desconegudaperò llargament desitjadai la melodia se sentben lluny a les muntanyesperquè l'ocell engabiatcanta per la llibertat.L'ocell lliure pensa en altres brisesi el vent que amb sospirs acarona els arbresi els cucs sobre l'herba de matinadai se sent l'amo del cel.En canvi, l'ocell engabiat transita la tomba dels somnisla seva ombra és el crit d'un malsonté les ales encarcarades i les potes lligadesaixí que obre la gola i canta.L'ocell engabiat cantaamb una temorosa refiladad'alguna cosa desconegudaperò llargament desitjadai la melodia se sentben lluny a les muntanyesperquè l'ocell engabiatcanta per la llibertat.A free bird leapson the back of the windand floats downstreamtill the current endsand dips his wingin the orange sun raysand dares to claim the sky.But a bird that stalksdown his narrow cagecan seldom see throughhis bars of ragehis wings are clipped andhis feet are tiedso he opens his throat to sing.The caged bird singswith a fearful trillof things unknownbut longed for stilland his tune is heardon the distant hillfor the caged birdsings of freedom.The free bird thinks of another breezeand the trade winds soft through the sighing treesand the fat worms waiting on a dawn bright lawnand he names the sky his ownBut a caged bird stands on the grave of dreamshis shadow shouts on a nightmare screamhis wings are clipped and his feet are tiedso he opens his throat to sing.The caged bird singswith a fearful trillof things unknownbut longed for stilland his tune is heardon the distant hillfor the caged birdsings of freedom.