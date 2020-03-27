Poesia

Ocell engabiat

Té les ales encarcarades i les potes lligades/ així que obre la gola i canta

| 06/04/2020 a les 12:03h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, Anna Pena, poesia, Maya Angelou, poema

Foto: Antonella Beccaria



Ocell engabiat
 
Un ocell lliure s'enfila
sobre el llom del vent
i es deixa portar flotant
fins al final del corrent
i impregna les ales 
dels raigs del sol
i fa seu el cel.
 
Però un ocell que recorre
nerviós la petita gàbia
amb prou feines hi veu
entre els barrots de la ràbia
té les ales encarcarades
i les potes lligades
així que obre la gola i canta.
 
L'ocell engabiat canta
amb una temorosa refilada
d'alguna cosa desconeguda
però llargament desitjada
i la melodia se sent
ben lluny a les muntanyes
perquè l'ocell engabiat 
canta per la llibertat.
 
L'ocell lliure pensa en altres brises
i el vent que amb sospirs acarona els arbres
i els cucs sobre l'herba de matinada
i se sent l'amo del cel.
 
En canvi, l'ocell engabiat transita la tomba dels somnis
la seva ombra és el crit d'un malson
té les ales encarcarades i les potes lligades
així que obre la gola i canta.
 
L'ocell engabiat canta
amb una temorosa refilada
d'alguna cosa desconeguda
però llargament desitjada
i la melodia se sent
ben lluny a les muntanyes
perquè l'ocell engabiat 
canta per la llibertat.
 
Traducció d’Anna Pena Miralles



Caged bird

A free bird leaps
on the back of the wind   
and floats downstream   
till the current ends
and dips his wing
in the orange sun rays
and dares to claim the sky.

But a bird that stalks
down his narrow cage
can seldom see through
his bars of rage
his wings are clipped and   
his feet are tied
so he opens his throat to sing.

The caged bird sings   
with a fearful trill   
of things unknown   
but longed for still   
and his tune is heard   
on the distant hill   
for the caged bird   
sings of freedom.

The free bird thinks of another breeze
and the trade winds soft through the sighing trees
and the fat worms waiting on a dawn bright lawn
and he names the sky his own

But a caged bird stands on the grave of dreams   
his shadow shouts on a nightmare scream   
his wings are clipped and his feet are tied   
so he opens his throat to sing.

The caged bird sings   
with a fearful trill   
of things unknown   
but longed for still   
and his tune is heard   
on the distant hill   
for the caged bird   
sings of freedom.
 

Foto: Facebook Maya Angelou 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sherlock Home, el casal virtual

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix activitats per a infants durant la Setmana Santa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Isaac Asimov: «Deixem de fer el mal, coi!»

Catorze | 1 comentari
14 reflexions de l'escriptor, que deia que «la sort afavoreix només les ments més preparades»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La carta a Spencer Tracy

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn llegeix la nota que va escriure a l'actor 18 anys després de la seva mort
Imatge il·lustrativa

Confinats amb una nena de 4 anys

Pol Mallafré & Angela Monge
Una parella catalana mostren a la BBC com es el seu dia a dia amb la seva filla
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germà petit, t'has fet gran

Steev de Sousa | 8 comentaris
Una coreografia de Steev de Sousa que evoca una relació fraternal
Més entrades...