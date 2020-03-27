Foto: Antonella Beccaria
Ocell engabiat
Un ocell lliure s'enfila
sobre el llom del vent
i es deixa portar flotant
fins al final del corrent
i impregna les ales
dels raigs del sol
i fa seu el cel.
Però un ocell que recorre
nerviós la petita gàbia
amb prou feines hi veu
entre els barrots de la ràbia
té les ales encarcarades
i les potes lligades
així que obre la gola i canta.
L'ocell engabiat canta
amb una temorosa refilada
d'alguna cosa desconeguda
però llargament desitjada
i la melodia se sent
ben lluny a les muntanyes
perquè l'ocell engabiat
canta per la llibertat.
L'ocell lliure pensa en altres brises
i el vent que amb sospirs acarona els arbres
i els cucs sobre l'herba de matinada
i se sent l'amo del cel.
En canvi, l'ocell engabiat transita la tomba dels somnis
la seva ombra és el crit d'un malson
té les ales encarcarades i les potes lligades
així que obre la gola i canta.
L'ocell engabiat canta
amb una temorosa refilada
d'alguna cosa desconeguda
però llargament desitjada
i la melodia se sent
ben lluny a les muntanyes
perquè l'ocell engabiat
canta per la llibertat.
Traducció d’Anna Pena Miralles
Caged bird
A free bird leaps
on the back of the wind
and floats downstream
till the current ends
and dips his wing
in the orange sun rays
and dares to claim the sky.
But a bird that stalks
down his narrow cage
can seldom see through
his bars of rage
his wings are clipped and
his feet are tied
so he opens his throat to sing.
The caged bird sings
with a fearful trill
of things unknown
but longed for still
and his tune is heard
on the distant hill
for the caged bird
sings of freedom.
The free bird thinks of another breeze
and the trade winds soft through the sighing trees
and the fat worms waiting on a dawn bright lawn
and he names the sky his own
But a caged bird stands on the grave of dreams
his shadow shouts on a nightmare scream
his wings are clipped and his feet are tied
so he opens his throat to sing.
The caged bird sings
with a fearful trill
of things unknown
but longed for still
and his tune is heard
on the distant hill
for the caged bird
sings of freedom.
Foto: Facebook Maya Angelou