Andrea Bocelli, des de la Itàlia deserta

La cançó Amazing Grace va ser escrita per John Newton el 1778. En plena pandèmia mundial, el tenor Andrea Bocelli (1958) l'ha cantat a la plaça (deserta) del Duomo de Milà, la ciutat més castigada d'Itàlia. És aquí (i també dins la catedral) on ha ofert, retransmès per Youtube, el concert Music For Hope, que també us oferim. Al vídeo apareixen imatges de ciutats buides d'arreu del món.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see
T'was Grace that taught my heart to fear
And Grace, my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed
Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail
And mortal life shall cease
I shall possess, within the veil
A life of joy and peace
Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see