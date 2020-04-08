Música

Andrea Bocelli, des de la Itàlia deserta

El tenor ha ofert un concert des de la ciutat més castigada del seu país

| 14/04/2020 a les 10:25h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Andrea Bocelli, música
La cançó Amazing Grace va ser escrita per John Newton el 1778. En plena pandèmia mundial, el tenor Andrea Bocelli (1958) l'ha cantat a la plaça (deserta) del Duomo de Milà, la ciutat més castigada d'Itàlia. És aquí (i també dins la catedral) on ha ofert, retransmès per Youtube, el concert Music For Hope, que també us oferim. Al vídeo apareixen imatges de ciutats buides d'arreu del món.


Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see

T'was Grace that taught my heart to fear
And Grace, my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed

Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail
And mortal life shall cease
I shall possess, within the veil
A life of joy and peace

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Hay que vivir

14/04/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cuando estés aquí

13/04/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sílvia Pérez Cruz, des de casa seva

| 1 comentari
13/04/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Mañana

12/04/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Vuelvo

09/04/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ne me quitte pas

| 1 comentari
08/04/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sherlock Home, el casal virtual

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix activitats per a infants durant la Setmana Santa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Quan ja no estigui confinada

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez i Anila Padrós
Les protagonistes de «Frozen» canten el primer dia de llibertat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les cares de la gent

Facebook
Un anunci mostra com hem inventat noves maneres de fer-nos companyia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els petons censurats de Cinema Paradiso

Catorze | 6 comentaris
Revivim una escena clau de la pel·lícula de Giuseppe Tornatore
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les nenes Asperger

Cambia el cuento | 4 comentaris
Una campanya reinterpreta «L'aneguet lleig» per visibilitzar aquest trastorn
Més entrades...