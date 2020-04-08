Andrea Bocelli, des de la Itàlia deserta

La cançó Amazing Grace va ser escrita per John Newton el 1778. En plena pandèmia mundial, el tenor Andrea Bocelli (1958) l'ha cantat a la plaça (deserta) del Duomo de Milà, la ciutat més castigada d'Itàlia. És aquí (i també dins la catedral) on ha ofert, retransmès per Youtube, el concert Music For Hope, que també us oferim. Al vídeo apareixen imatges de ciutats buides d'arreu del món.Amazing grace, how sweet the soundThat saved a wretch like meI once was lost but now I'm foundWas blind but now I seeT'was Grace that taught my heart to fearAnd Grace, my fears relievedHow precious did that grace appearThe hour I first believedYea, when this flesh and heart shall failAnd mortal life shall ceaseI shall possess, within the veilA life of joy and peaceAmazing Grace, how sweet the soundThat saved a wretch like meI once was lost but now I'm foundWas blind but now I see