Les millors fotos

El World Press Photo 2020 anuncia les imatges que ha premiat aquest any

| 17/04/2020 a les 10:15h
El fotògraf Yasuyoshi Chiba ha guanyat el World Press Photo 2020 per la imatge d'un jove recitant un poema entre els manifestants de Sudan. Entre les fotos premiades d'aquest prestigiós concurs de fotografia, hi trobem aquestes obres. 

1. Straight Voice, de Yasuyoshi Chiba (del Japó).
World Press Photo 2020.


2. Final Farewell, d'Alain Schroeder (Bèlgica).
Categoria Natura


3. Saving Orangutans, d'Alain Schroeder (Bèlgica).
Categoria Natura. 
 

4. Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt, de Romain Laurendeau (França).
World Press Photo història de l'any.


5. Awakening, de Tomek Kaczor (Polònia).
Categoria Retrats.  


6. The Haunted, d'Adam Ferguson (Austràlia).
Categoria Retrats


7. Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 Buzzer Beater, de Mark Blinch (Canadà).
Categoria Esports


8. Rise from the Ashes, de Wally Skalij (dels Estats Units).
Categoria Esports.
 

9. Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration, de Farouk Batiche (Algèria).
Categoria Spot News.


10. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site, de Mulugeta Ayene (Etiòpia).
Categoria Spot News


11. Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt, de Romain Laurendeau (França).
Categoria Projectes a llarg termini


12. The End of Trash - Circular Economy Solutions, de Luca Locatelli (Itàlia).
Categoria Medi ambient
 
 
13. Polar Bear and her Cub, d'Esther Horvath (Hongria).
Categoria Medi ambient. 
 
 
14. Nothing Personal - the Back Office of War, de Nikita Teryoshin (Rússia).
Categoria Temes contemporanis

