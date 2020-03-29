Les millors fotos

1. Straight Voice, de Yasuyoshi Chiba (del Japó).
World Press Photo 2020.
2. Final Farewell, d'Alain Schroeder (Bèlgica).
Categoria Natura.
3. Saving Orangutans, d'Alain Schroeder (Bèlgica).
Categoria Natura.
4. Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt, de Romain Laurendeau (França).
World Press Photo història de l'any.
5. Awakening, de Tomek Kaczor (Polònia).
Categoria Retrats.
6. The Haunted, d'Adam Ferguson (Austràlia).
Categoria Retrats.
7. Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 Buzzer Beater, de Mark Blinch (Canadà).
Categoria Esports.
8. Rise from the Ashes, de Wally Skalij (dels Estats Units).
Categoria Esports.
9. Clash with the Police During an Anti-Government Demonstration, de Farouk Batiche (Algèria).
Categoria Spot News.
10. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site, de Mulugeta Ayene (Etiòpia).
Categoria Spot News.
11. Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt, de Romain Laurendeau (França).
Categoria Projectes a llarg termini.
12. The End of Trash - Circular Economy Solutions, de Luca Locatelli (Itàlia).
Categoria Medi ambient.
Categoria Temes contemporanis.