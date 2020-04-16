Sting ha tocat un clàssic de The Police del 1980 que, en plena pandèmia mundial, té un nou significat, Don't Stand So Close to me (No estiguis tan a prop meu). I ho ha fet, virtualment, a The Tonight Show, acompanyat del seu presentador, Jimmy Fallon, i del grup que hi toca en cada programa, The Roots. Entre els instruments hi ha tot de coses que trobaríem a casa: unes tisores, un coixí o un parell de vambes.Young teacher the subjectOf schoolgirl fantasyShe wants him so badlyKnows what she wants to beInside her there's no roomThis girl's an open pageBook marking she's so close nowThis girl is half his ageDon't standDon't stand soDon't stand so close to meDon't standDon't stand so​Don't stand so close to meHer friends are so jealousYou know how bad girls getSometimes it's not so easyTo be the teacher's petTemptation, frustrationSo bad it makes him cryWet bus stop, she's waitingHis car is warm and dryDon't standDon't stand soDon't stand so close to meDon't standDon't stand so​Don't stand so close to meDon't standDon't stand soDon't stand so close to meDon't standDon't stand so​Don't stand so close to meEl tema original: