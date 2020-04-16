Música

Don't Stand So Close to Me

Sting canta un clàssic de Police acompanyat de Jimmy Fallon i The Roots

| 17/04/2020 a les 15:50h
Sting ha tocat un clàssic de The Police del 1980 que, en plena pandèmia mundial, té un nou significat, Don't Stand So Close to me (No estiguis tan a prop meu). I ho ha fet, virtualment, a The Tonight Show, acompanyat del seu presentador, Jimmy Fallon, i del grup que hi toca en cada programa, The Roots. Entre els instruments hi ha tot de coses que trobaríem a casa: unes tisores, un coixí o un parell de vambes. 


Young teacher the subject
Of schoolgirl fantasy
She wants him so badly
Knows what she wants to be

Inside her there's no room
This girl's an open page
Book marking she's so close now
This girl is half his age

Don't stand
Don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand
Don't stand so 
​Don't stand so close to me

Her friends are so jealous
You know how bad girls get
Sometimes it's not so easy
To be the teacher's pet

Temptation, frustration
So bad it makes him cry
Wet bus stop, she's waiting
His car is warm and dry

Don't stand
Don't stand so 
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand
Don't stand so 
​Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand
Don't stand so 
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand
Don't stand so 
​Don't stand so close to me

El tema original:

