Johnny Depp i Jeff Beck versionen «Isolation»

L'any passat el guitarrista Jeff Beck i l'actor Johnny Depp van versionar aquest clàssic de John Lennon del 1970. No l'havien publicat ni tenien previst publicar-lo encara, però davant del "veritable aïllament que estem vivint", l'han compartit.En un comunicat, Depp ha explicat que el que escrivia Lennon en aquesta cançó: "Tenim por de tots, por del sol" els va semblar especialment profund i significatiu. I que esperen que aquesta versió ens ajudi a digerir el que estem vivint o, si més no, a passar el temps mentre suportem el tancament junts.People say we got it madeDon't they know we're so afraidIsolationWe're afraid to be aloneEverybody got to have a homeIsolationJust a boy and a little girlTrying to change the whole wide worldIsolationThe world is just a little townEverybody trying to put us downIsolationI don't expect you, to understandAfter you caused so much painBut then again, you're not to blameYou're just a human, a victim of the insaneWe're afraid of everyoneAfraid of the sunIsolationThe sun will never disappearBut the world may not have many yearsIsolationI don't expect you, to understandAfter you caused so much painBut then again, you're not to blameYou're just a human, a victim of the insanePeople say we got it madeDon't they know we're so afraidIsolation