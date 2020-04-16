Johnny Depp i Jeff Beck versionen «Isolation»

L'any passat el guitarrista Jeff Beck i l'actor Johnny Depp van versionar aquest clàssic de John Lennon del 1970. No l'havien publicat ni tenien previst publicar-lo encara, però davant del "veritable aïllament que estem vivint", l'han compartit.
En un comunicat, Depp ha explicat que el que escrivia Lennon en aquesta cançó: "Tenim por de tots, por del sol" els va semblar especialment profund i significatiu. I que esperen que aquesta versió ens ajudi a digerir el que estem vivint o, si més no, a passar el temps mentre suportem el tancament junts.
People say we got it made
Don't they know we're so afraid
Isolation
We're afraid to be alone
Everybody got to have a home
Isolation
Just a boy and a little girl
Trying to change the whole wide world
Isolation
The world is just a little town
Everybody trying to put us down
Isolation
I don't expect you, to understand
After you caused so much pain
But then again, you're not to blame
You're just a human, a victim of the insane
We're afraid of everyone
Afraid of the sun
Isolation
The sun will never disappear
But the world may not have many years
Isolation
I don't expect you, to understand
After you caused so much pain
But then again, you're not to blame
You're just a human, a victim of the insane
People say we got it made
Don't they know we're so afraid
Isolation