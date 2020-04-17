Música

19/04/2020
Arxivat a: El piano, música, cançó
Una dels moments més especials del macroconcert benèfic One World: Together at Home ha estat quan Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga i John Legend, acompanyats al piano per Lang Lang, han cantat The Prayer.


I pray you'll be our eyes
And watch us where we go
And help us to be wise
In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer
When we lose our way
Lead us to a place
Guide us with your grace
To a place where we'll be safe

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza
Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza
Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino
Simbolo di pace, di fraternità

La forza che ci dà
(We ask that life be kind)
È il desiderio che
(And watch us from above)
Ognuno trovi amor
(We hope each soul will find)
Intorno e dentro a sé
(Another soul to love)

La luce che tu hai
I pray we'll find your light
Nel cuore resterà
And hold it in our hearts
A ricordarci che
When stars go out each night
L'eterna stella sei
Nella mia preghiera
Let this be our prayer
Quanta fede c'è
When shadows fill our day
Lead us to a place
Guide us with your grace
Give us faith so we'll be safe

Let this be our prayer
Let this be our prayer
Just like every child
Just like every child
Need to find a place
Guide us with your grace
Sento che ci salvera

