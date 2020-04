L'estrella guanyadora

Hello! Aquest matí com qui no vol la cosa ha sortit aquesta cançoneta, pensant en el que significa realment la llar... i com que encara hi ha temps, la presentem a @estrelladamm @agendaestrelladammcat #unaestrellaacasa #unaEstrellaACasa :) Aquí va la lletra: In this place Near Mediterranean Sea Where the sun shines and shares its rays with glee Heroes here don’t wear capes but dress in white In the dark is where brighter shines the light Home is not a building Home is not a House Home is where your heart is And the people you want to drink with I wanna stay, I wanna stay home I wanna stay, stay home In this place where a tapa is a feast And the trees dance along the summer breeze In this place where love beats nationality Everyone share songs from the balcony Home is not a building Home is not a House Home is where your heart is And the people you want to drink with I wanna stay, I wanna stay home I wanna stay, stay home #stayhome #yomequedoencasa #iwannastayhome #papelmache #keilayedwin #artistascontraelcorona

