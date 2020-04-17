L'esperança i els somnis del Boss

Bruce Springsteen i Jon Bon Jovi han impulsat el concert Jersey 4 Jersey, un esdeveniment en ple confinament per recaptar diners per a combatre l'impacte sanitari, social i econòmic de la Covid-19 en les comunitats més vulnerables de l'estat de Jersey. El mateix Springsteen i ha participat, amb Patti Scialfa, interpretant aquestes dues cançons.Grab your ticket and your suitcaseThunder's rolling down the tracksYou don't know where you're goin' nowBut you know you won't be backWell, darlin', if you're wearyLay your head upon my chestWe'll take what we can carryAnd we'll leave the restBig wheels rolling through fieldsWhere sunlight streamsMeet me in a land of hope and dreamsWell, I will provide for youAnd I'll stand by your sideYou'll need a good companion nowFor this part of the rideLeave behind your sorrowsLet this day be the lastWell tomorrow there'll be sunshineAnd all this darkness pastBig wheels roll through fieldsWhere sunlight streamsMeet me in a land of hope and dreamsThis train carries saints and sinnersThis train carries losers and winnersThis train carries whores and gamblersThis train carries lost soulsI said, oh, this train dreams will not be thwartedThis train faith will be rewardedOn this train hear the steel wheels singin'On this train bells of freedom ringin'Well, big wheels roll through fieldsWhere sunlight streamsOh, meet me in a land of hope and dreamsOh, meet me in a land of hope and dreamsI got no time for the corner boysDown in the street making all that noiseOr the girls out on the avenue'Cause tonight I want to be with youTonight I'm gonna take that rideAcross the river to the Jersey sideTake my baby to the carnivalAnd I'll take her on all the rides'Cause down the shore everything's all rightYou and your baby on a Saturday nightYou know all my dreams come trueWhen I'm walking down the street with youSing sha la la la la la laSha la la la la la la la laSha la la la la la la laSha la la well, I'm in love with a Jersey girlShe thrills me with all her charmsWhen I'm wrapped up in my baby's armsMy angel gives me everythingI know that some day she'll wear my ringDon't bother me man I ain't got no timeI'm on my way to see that girl, love of mineNothing matters in this whole wide worldWhen you're in love with a Jersey girlDown the shore everything's all rightYou and your baby on a Saturday nightNothing matters in this whole wide worldWhen you're in love with a Jersey girlSha la la la la la laSha la la la la la la laSha la la la la la la laSha la la well, I'm in love with a Jersey girlSha la la la la la laSha la la la la la la laSha la la la la la la laSha la la la la la