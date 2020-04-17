Música

L'esperança i els somnis del Boss

Bruce Springsteen i Patti Scialfa interpreten dues cançons en confinament

| 23/04/2020 a les 11:32h
Bruce Springsteen i Jon Bon Jovi han impulsat el concert Jersey 4 Jersey, un esdeveniment en ple confinament per recaptar diners per a combatre l'impacte sanitari, social i econòmic de la Covid-19 en les comunitats més vulnerables de l'estat de Jersey. El mateix Springsteen i ha participat, amb Patti Scialfa, interpretant aquestes dues cançons.


Land of hope and dreams

Grab your ticket and your suitcase
Thunder's rolling down the tracks
You don't know where you're goin' now
But you know you won't be back
Well, darlin', if you're weary
Lay your head upon my chest
We'll take what we can carry
And we'll leave the rest

Big wheels rolling through fields
Where sunlight streams
Meet me in a land of hope and dreams

Well, I will provide for you
And I'll stand by your side
You'll need a good companion now
For this part of the ride
Leave behind your sorrows
Let this day be the last
Well tomorrow there'll be sunshine
And all this darkness past

Big wheels roll through fields
Where sunlight streams
Meet me in a land of hope and dreams

This train carries saints and sinners
This train carries losers and winners
This train carries whores and gamblers
This train carries lost souls
I said, oh, this train dreams will not be thwarted
This train faith will be rewarded
On this train hear the steel wheels singin'
On this train bells of freedom ringin'

Well, big wheels roll through fields
Where sunlight streams
Oh, meet me in a land of hope and dreams
Oh, meet me in a land of hope and dreams


Jersey girl

I got no time for the corner boys
Down in the street making all that noise
Or the girls out on the avenue
'Cause tonight I want to be with you

Tonight I'm gonna take that ride
Across the river to the Jersey side
Take my baby to the carnival
And I'll take her on all the rides

'Cause down the shore everything's all right
You and your baby on a Saturday night
You know all my dreams come true
When I'm walking down the street with you

Sing sha la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la
Sha la la well, I'm in love with a Jersey girl

She thrills me with all her charms
When I'm wrapped up in my baby's arms
My angel gives me everything
I know that some day she'll wear my ring

Don't bother me man I ain't got no time
I'm on my way to see that girl, love of mine
Nothing matters in this whole wide world
When you're in love with a Jersey girl

Down the shore everything's all right
You and your baby on a Saturday night
Nothing matters in this whole wide world
When you're in love with a Jersey girl

Sha la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la
Sha la la well, I'm in love with a Jersey girl

Sha la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la


