«Space Oddity» en quarantena

Jaume Pla (veu i guitarra), Fer Acosta (veu i guitarra), Dani Vega (guitarra), Miquel Sospedra (baix), Aleix Bou (bateria) i Narcís Coromina (teclat) s'han reunit virtualment per fer una versió en quarantena (amb vídeo de Bàrbara Balcells) de Space Oddity, el clàssic de David Bowie que explica la història del comandant Tom, un astronauta perdut i sol per l'espai.Ground Control to Major TomGround Control to Major TomTake your protein pills and put your helmet onGround Control to Major Tom (Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six)Commencing countdown, engines on (Five, Four, Three)Check ignition and may God's love be with you (Two, One, Liftoff)This is Ground Control to Major TomYou've really made the gradeAnd the papers want to know whose shirts you wearNow it's time to leave the capsule if you dare"This is Major Tom to Ground ControlI'm stepping through the doorAnd I'm floating in the most peculiar wayAnd the stars look very different todayFor here am I sitting in my tin canFar above the worldPlanet Earth is blueAnd there's nothing I can doThough I'm past one hundred thousand milesI'm feeling very stillAnd I think my spaceship knows which way to goTell my wife I love her very much, she knowsGround Control to Major TomYour circuit's dead, there's something wrongCan you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can you...Here am I floating 'round my tin canFar above the moonPlanet Earth is blueAnd there's nothing I can do