La nova cançó dels Rolling Stones

"La vida era molt bonica i llavors ens vam haver de tancar. Em sento com un fantasma vivint en un poble fantasma". Els Rolling Stones, després de vuit anys sense treure cap cançó nova, en plena pandèmia mundial han publicat Living In A Ghost Town.Mick Jagger (1943) explica que "abans de la quarantena, estàvem a l'estudi gravant material nou. Hi havia una cançó que vam pensar que tenia una ressonància especial amb les circumstàncies que ens està tocant viure. Hi hem estat treballant en l'aïllament i aquí està, espero que us agradi." I Keith Richards (1943) ho acaba d'aclarir: "Vam gravar aquest tema fa un any a Los Angeles per al nostre disc nou, un projecte en què seguim treballant. Llavors la merda ens va esquitxar a tots, i en Mick i jo vam decidir que la cançó s'havia de treure ara".I'm a ghostLiving in a ghost townI'm a ghostLiving in a ghost townYou can look for meBut I can't be foundYou can search for meI had to go undergroundLife was so beautifulThen we all got locked downFeel a like ghostLiving in a ghost townOnce this place was hummingAnd the air was full of drummingThe sound of cymbals crashingGlasses were all smashingTrumpets were all screamingSaxophones were blaringNobody was caring if it's day or nightI'm a ghostLiving in a ghost townI'm going nowhereShut up all aloneSo much time to loseJust staring at my phoneEvery night I am dreamingThat you'll come and creep in my bedPlease let this be overNot stuck in a world without endI'm a ghostLiving in a ghost townYou can look for meBut I can't be foundWe're all living in a ghost townLiving in a ghost townWe were so beautifulI was your man about townLiving in this ghost townAin't having any funIf I want a partyIt's a party of one