Temps

d'estiu

Foto: Facebook Ella Fitzgerald

Versió original



Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald va néixer a Newport News (EUA) el 25 d'abril de 1917 i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Recordem la cantant nord-americana de jazz escoltant com interpreta a Alemanya el 1968 amb el Tee Carson Trio Summertime, la cançó de bressol de «Porgy and Bess», de George Gershwin.Temps d’estiu,i la vida és tan fàcil.Els peixos salteni el cotó ja és ben alt.Ton pare és rici la mama és bonica.Així que calla, criatura,no ploris més.Un matí d’aquestset llevaràs cantant.Estendràs les alesi emprendràs el vol.Però fins que arribi aquell matíres no et farà mal,amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.Summertime,And the livin' is easyFish are jumpin'And the cotton is highYour daddy's richAnd your mamma's good lookin'So hush little babyDon't you cryOne of these morningsYou're going to rise up singingThen you'll spread your wingsAnd you'll take to the skyBut till that morningThere's a'nothing can harm youWith daddy and mamma standing by.