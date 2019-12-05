VOSC

Temps d'estiu

Així que calla, criatura/ no ploris més

| 25/04/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: VOSC
Arxivat a: El piano, Ella Fitzgerald, George Gershwin, VOSC, Porgy and Bess, Jesús Lana
Ella Fitzgerald va néixer a Newport News (EUA) el 25 d'abril de 1917 i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Recordem la cantant nord-americana de jazz escoltant com interpreta a Alemanya el 1968 amb el Tee Carson Trio Summertime, la cançó de bressol de «Porgy and Bess», de George Gershwin.


Temps d'estiu 

Temps d’estiu,
i la vida és tan fàcil.
Els peixos salten
i el cotó ja és ben alt.

Ton pare és ric
i la mama és bonica.
Així que calla, criatura,
no ploris més.

Un matí d’aquests
et llevaràs cantant.
Estendràs les ales
i emprendràs el vol.

Però fins que arribi aquell matí
res no et farà mal,
amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.
 

Foto: Facebook Ella Fitzgerald


Versió original

Summertime
 
Summertime,
And the livin' is easy
Fish are jumpin'
And the cotton is high

Your daddy's rich
And your mamma's good lookin'
So hush little baby
Don't you cry

One of these mornings
You're going to rise up singing
Then you'll spread your wings
And you'll take to the sky

But till that morning
There's a'nothing can harm you
With daddy and mamma standing by.

(George Gershwin, 1934)

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un detectiu d'estar per casa

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix un casal virtual per a infants durant els caps de setmana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Llibreries obertes

Una iniciativa anima a comprar llibres per Sant Jordi malgrat el confinament
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sherlock Home, el casal virtual

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix activitats per a infants durant la Setmana Santa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Swing Time

Catorze
Així ballaven Fred Astaire i Ginger Rogers
Imatge il·lustrativa

Saul Bass, mestre dels crèdits

Catorze
14 creacions per al cinema d'un grafista icònic
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dir gràcies ballant

Cédric Klapisch
La companyia de dansa de l'Òpera Nacional de París interpreta Prokófiev des de casa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Història d'amor

Andrew Lang | 3 comentaris
Un anunci alerta sobre els riscos de les relacions del món digital
Més entrades...