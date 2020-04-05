Música

Michael Bublé versiona Stay Homas

L'artista canadenc canta el «Gotta Be Patient» dels tres músics confinats a l'Eixample

Els tres músics confinats

| 27/04/2020 a les 18:54h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Michael Bublé, Stay homas, música, cançó
"Un amic d'Argentina m'ha enviat això. No sé qui són, però m'han dibuixat un somriure a la cara i espero que us passi el mateix a vosaltres! Si sabeu qui són, sisplau, feu-m'ho saber!", escrivia a les xarxes Michael Bublé el 22 de març tot adjuntant el vídeo en què el Klaus, el Rai i el Guillem cantaven Gotta Be Patient al seu terrat de l'Eixample, amb la col·laboració virtual de Judit Neddermann. El grup Stay Homas, nascut gairebé com un joc (aquí podeu escoltar totes les cançons que han fet fins ara), està sent tot un fenomen i està arribant a tot arreu. Aquí en teniu una prova més: Michael Bublé els ha versionat, acompanyat del grup Barenaked Ladies i de Sofia Reyes.


I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination

I just wanna feel your love
'Cause Instagram is not enought for me
So I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination

But everyday we'll sing a song
To make you dance
Until this ends

I wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination. 

Si tienes ganas de salir, 
lo siento pero no, 
tienes que quedarte ahí, 
pero cuando canto esta canción,
¡ay!, me brilla el corazón, 
y me siento muy feliz. 

But everyday we'll sing a song
To make you dance
Until this ends

I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination

