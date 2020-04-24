Springsteen, twist and shout

El 15 d'octubre de 1988 va tenir lloc el darrer concert d'una gira molt especial, la que van fer Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Tracy Chapman y Youssou N'Dour amb Amnistia Internacional en favor dels drets humans. Va ser a l'estadi de River Plate, a Buenos Aires, i Springsteen hi va interpretar aquest medley de Twist and Shout, que havien escrit Phil Medley i Bert Berns i que havien popularitzat The Beatles, i La Bamba, d'autor anònim, molt coneguda per la versió que en va fer Ritchie Valens.Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)Come on and twist and shout (twist and shout)Come on, baby (come on, baby)Come on and work it on out (work it on out)Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)Vamos!Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah!Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)Come on, twist and shout, now (twist and shout)Come on, baby (come on, baby)You're gonna work it on out, now (work it on out)Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)(Bamba, bamba)La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeahThere is a long na, na, na, naLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeahLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laMás fuerte!La, la, la, la,la(Bamba, bamba)La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeahLa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, laBamba, bamba(Bamba, bamba)(Bamba, bamba)Oh, yeah(Bamba, bamba)¡Fuerte!(Bamba, bamba)¡Fuerte!(Bamba, bamba)¡Fuerte!(Bamba, bamba)¡Fuerte!(Bamba, bamba)Ah, ah, ah, ah, ahShake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)Come on and twist and shout (twist and shout)Come on, baby (come on, baby)Come on and work it on out (work it on out)Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)Están cansados?Están listos?Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)Twist and shout (twist and shout)Come on, baby (come on, baby)Work it on out (work it on out)Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)Everybody shake your hands nowShake your hands nowI wanna say you shake your hands nowEverybody shake your hands now??? and we're gonna go homeYes, we're going home but nowOh, yeahWell, shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)Twist and shout (twist and shout)Come on, baby (come on, baby)Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)Bamba, bamba(Bamba, bamba)(Bamba, bamba)(Bamba, bamba)