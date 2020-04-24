Música

Springsteen, twist and shout

El Boss interpreta en directe dues cançons popularitzades per The Beatles i Ritchie Valens

| 30/04/2020 a les 12:35h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, The Beatles, Ritchie Valens, Phil Medley, Bert Berns, Bruce Springsteen, cançó
El 15 d'octubre de 1988 va tenir lloc el darrer concert d'una gira molt especial, la que van fer Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Tracy Chapman y Youssou N'Dour amb Amnistia Internacional en favor dels drets humans. Va ser a l'estadi de River Plate, a Buenos Aires, i Springsteen hi va interpretar aquest medley de Twist and Shout, que havien escrit Phil Medley i Bert Berns i que havien popularitzat The Beatles, i La Bamba, d'autor anònim, molt coneguda per la versió que en va fer Ritchie Valens.


Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)
Come on and twist and shout (twist and shout)
Come on, baby (come on, baby)
Come on and work it on out (work it on out)
Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)
You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)
Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)
Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)
Vamos!

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah!
Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)
Come on, twist and shout, now (twist and shout)
Come on, baby (come on, baby)
You're gonna work it on out, now (work it on out)
Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)
You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)
Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)
Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)

(Bamba, bamba)

La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeah
There is a long na, na, na, na
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeah
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la
Más fuerte!
La, la, la, la,la
(Bamba, bamba)
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la 
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, yeah
La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la

Bamba, bamba
(Bamba, bamba)
(Bamba, bamba)
Oh, yeah
(Bamba, bamba)
¡Fuerte!
(Bamba, bamba)
¡Fuerte!
(Bamba, bamba)
¡Fuerte!
(Bamba, bamba)
¡Fuerte!
(Bamba, bamba)

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)
Come on and twist and shout (twist and shout)
Come on, baby (come on, baby)
Come on and work it on out (work it on out)
Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)
You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)
Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)
Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)

Están cansados?
Están listos?

Shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)
Twist and shout (twist and shout)
Come on, baby (come on, baby)
Work it on out (work it on out)
Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)
You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)
Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)
Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)

Everybody shake your hands now
Shake your hands now
I wanna say you shake your hands now
Everybody shake your hands now
??? and we're gonna go home
Yes, we're going home but now
Oh, yeah

Well, shake it up, baby (shake it up, baby)
Twist and shout (twist and shout)
Come on, baby (come on, baby)
Twist it, little girl (twist, little girl)
You know you twist so fine (twist so fine)
Twist a little closer (twist a little closer)
Let me know you're mine (let me know you're mine)

Bamba, bamba
(Bamba, bamba)
(Bamba, bamba)
(Bamba, bamba)


