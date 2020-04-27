Metallica, des de casa

Metallica ha versionat un dels seus clàssics, Blackened, del disc ...And Justice For All (1988). Veiem com James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett i Robert Trujillo la toquen des de les seves cases.Blackened is the endWinter it will sendThrowing all you seeInto obscurityDeath of mother earthNever a rebirthEvolution's endNever will it mend neverFire to begin whipping dance of the deadBlackened is the endTo begin whipping dance of the deadColor our world blackenedBlistering of earthTerminate its worthDeadly nicotineKills what might have beenCallous frigid chillNothing left to killNever seen beforeBreathing nevermore neverFire to begin whipping dance of the deadBlackened is the endTo begin whipping dance of the deadColor our world blackenedOpposition, contradictionPremonition, compromiseAgitation, violationMutilation, planet diesDarkest colorBlistered earthTrue death of lifeTermination, expiration,Cancellation, human raceExpectation, liberationPopulation, lay to wasteSee our mother put to deathSee our mother dieSmoldering decayTake her breath awayMillions of our yearsIn minutes disappearsDarkening in vainDecadence remainsAll is said and doneNever is the sun neverFire to begin whipping dance of the deadBlackened is the endTo begin whipping dance of the deadColor our world blackened