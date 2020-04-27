Música

Metallica, des de casa

Els membres del grup han tocat confinats «Blackened»

| 04/05/2020 a les 00:35h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Blackened, música, Metallica
Metallica ha versionat un dels seus clàssics, Blackened, del disc ...And Justice For All (1988). Veiem com James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett i Robert Trujillo la toquen des de les seves cases. 


Blackened is the end 
Winter it will send 
Throwing all you see 
Into obscurity 

Death of mother earth
Never a rebirth 
Evolution's end 
Never will it mend never

Fire to begin whipping dance of the dead 
Blackened is the end 
To begin whipping dance of the dead 
Color our world blackened

Blistering of earth 
Terminate its worth 
Deadly nicotine 
Kills what might have been 

Callous frigid chill 
Nothing left to kill 
Never seen before 
Breathing nevermore never

Fire to begin whipping dance of the dead 
Blackened is the end 
To begin whipping dance of the dead 
Color our world blackened

Opposition, contradiction
Premonition, compromise
Agitation, violation
Mutilation, planet dies 

Darkest color 
Blistered earth 
True death of life 

Termination, expiration,
Cancellation, human race 
Expectation, liberation
Population, lay to waste 

See our mother put to death 
See our mother die

Smoldering decay 
Take her breath away 
Millions of our years 
In minutes disappears 

Darkening in vain 
Decadence remains 
All is said and done 
Never is the sun never

Fire to begin whipping dance of the dead 
Blackened is the end 
To begin whipping dance of the dead 
Color our world blackened

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un detectiu d'estar per casa

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix un casal virtual per a infants durant els caps de setmana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Llibreries obertes

Una iniciativa anima a comprar llibres per Sant Jordi malgrat el confinament
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sherlock Home, el casal virtual

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix activitats per a infants durant la Setmana Santa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ballar amb Picasso

Andrew Margetson
Música, dansa, arquitectura i pintura es reuneixen en una coreografia de Lil Buck
Imatge il·lustrativa

Consells d'un pastor per confinar la gent

Xavier-Louis de Izarra | 1 comentari
Les ovelles d'un ramat il·lustren l'obediència a què estem sotmesos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germà petit, t'has fet gran

Steev de Sousa | 4 comentaris
Una coreografia de Steev de Sousa que evoca una relació fraternal
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ballar separats, ballar junts

Marcelino Libao & Arnold Schönberg | 2 comentaris
Marià Huguet i Olivia Betteridge interpreten una coreografia de Marcelino Libao
Més entrades...