Dos dels músics de Queen, el guitarrista Brian May i el bateria Roger Taylor, han tocat, des de les seves cases, We Are the Champions, per convertir-lo en un homenatge i en un missatge als qui estan a primera línia de la lluita contra aquesta pandèmia mundial: You Are the Champions. El cantant és Adam Lambert que, des de fa uns quants anys, acompanya Brian May i Roger Taylor arreu del món interpretant cançons de Queen. Els beneficis d'aquesta versió estan destinats a la iniciativa de l'OMS Covid-19 Solidarity Response.I've paid my duesTime after timeI've done my sentenceBut committed no crimeAnd bad mistakesI've made a fewI've had my share of sand kicked in my faceBut I've come throughWe are the champions, my friendsAnd we'll keep on fighting 'til the endWe are the championsWe are the championsNo time for losers'Cause we are the champions of the worldYou are the champions, my friendsYou we'll keep on fighting 'til the endYou are the championsYou are the championsNo time for losers'Cause you are the champions of the world