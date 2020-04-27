Música

You Are the Champions

Membres de Queen i Adam Lambert versionen confinats aquest clàssic

| 05/05/2020 a les 00:08h
Dos dels músics de Queen, el guitarrista Brian May i el bateria Roger Taylor, han tocat, des de les seves cases, We Are the Champions, per convertir-lo en un homenatge i en un missatge als qui estan a primera línia de la lluita contra aquesta pandèmia mundial: You Are the Champions. El cantant és Adam Lambert que, des de fa uns quants anys, acompanya Brian May i Roger Taylor arreu del món interpretant cançons de Queen. Els beneficis d'aquesta versió estan destinats a la iniciativa de l'OMS Covid-19 Solidarity Response.


I've paid my dues
Time after time
I've done my sentence
But committed no crime

And bad mistakes
I've made a few
I've had my share of sand kicked in my face
But I've come through

We are the champions, my friends
And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
We are the champions
We are the champions
No time for losers
'Cause we are the champions of the world

You are the champions, my friends
You we'll keep on fighting 'til the end
You are the champions
You are the champions
No time for losers
'Cause you are the champions of the world

