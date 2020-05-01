Música

Das Model

Recordem Florian Schneider, fundador de Kraftwerk, banda pionera de la música electrònica

| 07/05/2020 a les 12:27h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Kraftwerk, cançó, Florian Schneider
L'any 1970, el pianista Ralf Hütter i el flautista Florian Schneider-Esleben, que ha mort víctima d'un càncer a 73 anys aquest 6 de maig, van fundar Kraftwerk, el grup que va donar el tret de sortida a la música electrònica. Hütter i Schneider, de formació musical clàssica, es va conèixer a la Robert Schumann Hochschule de Düsseldorf, i van abandonar progressivament els instruments tradicionals en favor de la creació sonora amb aparells electrònics. Recordem un dels pioners de la música electrònica escoltant Das Model (i la seva versió en anglès, The Model), un dels seus temes més coneguts, i veient la seva posada en escena en una interpretació en directe a la televisió alemanya.



Sie ist ein Model und sie sieht gut aus
Ich nähm' sie heut' gerne mit zu mir nach Haus
Sie wirkt so kühl, an sie kommt niemand ran
Doch vor der Kamera da zeigt sie was sie kann

Sie trinkt in Nachtclubs immer Sekt (Korrekt!)
Und hat hier alle Männer abgecheckt
Im Scheinwerferlicht ihr junges Lächeln strahlt
Sie sieht gut aus und Schönheit wird bezahlt

Sie ist ein Model
Sie ist ein Model

Sie stellt sich zur Schau für das Konsumprodukt
Und wird von Millionen Augen angeguckt
Ihr neues Titelbild ist einfach fabelhaft
Ich muß sie wieder seh'n, ich weiß sie hat's geschafft

Sie ist ein Model
Sie ist ein Model
Sie ist ein Model
Sie ist ein Model


She's a model and she's looking good
I'd like to take her home that's understood
She plays hard to get, she smiles from time to time
It only takes a camera to change her mind

She's going out tonight but drinking just champagne
And she has been checking nearly all the men
She's playing her game and you can hear them say
She is looking good, for beauty we will pay

She's posing for consumer products now and then
For every camera she gives the best she can
I saw her on the cover of a magazine
Now, she's a big success, I want to meet her again
 

Els integrants de Kraftwerk durant el concert ofert al Sónar 2013 Foto: ACN

