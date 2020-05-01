Els integrants de Kraftwerk durant el concert ofert al Sónar 2013 Foto: ACN

L'any 1970, el pianista Ralf Hütter i el flautista Florian Schneider-Esleben, que ha mort víctima d'un càncer a 73 anys aquest 6 de maig, van fundar Kraftwerk, el grup que va donar el tret de sortida a la música electrònica. Hütter i Schneider, de formació musical clàssica, es va conèixer a la Robert Schumann Hochschule de Düsseldorf, i van abandonar progressivament els instruments tradicionals en favor de la creació sonora amb aparells electrònics. Recordem un dels pioners de la música electrònica escoltant Das Model (i la seva versió en anglès, The Model), un dels seus temes més coneguts, i veient la seva posada en escena en una interpretació en directe a la televisió alemanya.Sie ist ein Model und sie sieht gut ausIch nähm' sie heut' gerne mit zu mir nach HausSie wirkt so kühl, an sie kommt niemand ranDoch vor der Kamera da zeigt sie was sie kannSie trinkt in Nachtclubs immer Sekt (Korrekt!)Und hat hier alle Männer abgechecktIm Scheinwerferlicht ihr junges Lächeln strahltSie sieht gut aus und Schönheit wird bezahltSie ist ein ModelSie ist ein ModelSie stellt sich zur Schau für das KonsumproduktUnd wird von Millionen Augen angegucktIhr neues Titelbild ist einfach fabelhaftIch muß sie wieder seh'n, ich weiß sie hat's geschafftSie ist ein ModelSie ist ein ModelSie ist ein ModelSie ist ein ModelShe's a model and she's looking goodI'd like to take her home that's understoodShe plays hard to get, she smiles from time to timeIt only takes a camera to change her mindShe's going out tonight but drinking just champagneAnd she has been checking nearly all the menShe's playing her game and you can hear them sayShe is looking good, for beauty we will payShe's posing for consumer products now and thenFor every camera she gives the best she canI saw her on the cover of a magazineNow, she's a big success, I want to meet her again