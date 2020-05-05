Música

L'Hallelujah confinat

El Donostiako Orfeoiak i els cors Lavinium i SingUp! de Roma canten l'himne de Cohen

| 08/05/2020 a les 12:33h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Leonard Cohen, música, Hallelujah, cançó
Hallellujah, la cançó que Leonard Cohen va publicar el 1981 al seu disc Various Positions, amb el temps s'ha anat convertit en un himne. Aquesta quarantena, alguns músics l'han interpretat per crear una mica de bellesa enmig de tot plegat. Escoltem les versions confinades del Donostiako Orfeoiak i dels cors de Roma (units virtualment) Lavinium i SingUp!, i viatgem a Londres, a l'estiu del 2008, per veure com la cantava Leonard Cohen.



I've heard there was a secret chord
that David played to please the Lord,
but you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth
the minor fall, the major lift;
the baffled king composing Hallelujah!

Your faith was strong but you needed proof.
You saw her bathing on the roof;
her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.
She tied you to a kitchen chair
she broke your throne, she cut your hair,
and from your lips she drew the Hallellujah!

Now maybe there's a God above
but all I ever learned from love
is how to shoot at someone who outdrew you.
And it's no complaint you hear tonight,
and it's not some pilgrim who's seen the light -
it's a cold and i'ts a broken Hallellujah!

Baby, I've been here before.
I know this room, I've walked this floor.
I used to live alone before I knew you.
I've seen your flag on the marble arch,
but love is not a vctory march,
it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!

There was a time you let me know
what's really going on below
but now you never show it to me, do you?
I remember when I moved in you,
and the holy dove was moving too,
and every breath we drew was Hallellujah!

I did my best; it wasn't much.
I couldn't feel, so I learned to touch.
I've told the truth, I didn't come to fool you.
And even though it all went wrong,
I'll stand before the Lord of Song
with nothing on my lips but Halellujah!

