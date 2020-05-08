Música

You Are the Sunshine of My Life

That's why I'll always stay around

13/05/2020
You are the sunshine of my life
That's why I'll always be around
You are the apple of my eye
Forever you'll stay in my heart

I feel like this is the beginning
Though I've loved you for a million years
And if I thought our love was ending
I'd find myself drowning in my own tears

You are the sunshine of my life
That's why I'll always be around
You are the apple of my eye
Forever you'll stay in my heart

You must have known that I was lonely
Because you came to my rescue
And I know that I must be in heaven
How could so much love be inside of you?

Are the sunshine of my life
That's why I'll always stay around
You are the apple of my eye
Forever you'll stay in my heart

Are the sunshine of my life, baby
That's why I'll always stay around

