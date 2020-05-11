Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Angeles. Recordem "La Veu" escoltant That's Life, escrita per Dean Kay i Kelly Gordon, tal com la va interpretar per a l'especial televisiu A Man and his Music l'any 1966 després que, un dia anant en cotxe, la sentís a la ràdio interpretada pel cantant O. C. Smith i volgués fer-ne una versió de totes totes.Did you hear about it?That's lifeThat's what all the people sayYou're riding high in AprilShot down in MayI know I'm gonna change that tuneWhen I'm back on top in JuneI say that's lifeFunny as it may seemSome people get their kicksStompin' on your dreamsBut I don't let it, let it get me down'Cause this ol' world it keeps going aroundI've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirateA poet, a pawn, and a kingI've been up and down and over and outAnd I know one thingEach time I find myself flat on my faceI pick myself up and get back in the raceThat's lifeI tell you I can't deny itI thought of quitting, babyBut my heart just won't buy itAnd if I didn't think it was worth a single tryI'd jump right on a big bird and then I'd flyI've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirateA poet, a pawn, and a kingI've been up and down and over and outBut I know one thingEach time I find myself laying flat on my faceI pick myself up and get back in the raceThat's lifeThat's life and I can't deny itMany times I thought of quitting babyBut my heart won't buy itBut if there's nothing shakin' comes JulyI'm gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die