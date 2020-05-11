Música

That's Life

That's what all the people say

| 14/05/2020 a les 15:54h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Frank Sinatra, Dean Kay, Kelly Gordon
Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Angeles. Recordem "La Veu" escoltant That's Life, escrita per Dean Kay i Kelly Gordon, tal com la va interpretar per a l'especial televisiu A Man and his Music l'any 1966 després que, un dia anant en cotxe, la sentís a la ràdio interpretada pel cantant O. C. Smith i volgués fer-ne una versió de totes totes.


Did you hear about it?
That's life
That's what all the people say
You're riding high in April
Shot down in May
I know I'm gonna change that tune
When I'm back on top in June

I say that's life
Funny as it may seem
Some people get their kicks
Stompin' on your dreams
But I don't let it, let it get me down
'Cause this ol' world it keeps going around

I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate
A poet, a pawn, and a king
I've been up and down and over and out
And I know one thing
Each time I find myself flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race

That's life
I tell you I can't deny it
I thought of quitting, baby
But my heart just won't buy it
And if I didn't think it was worth a single try
I'd jump right on a big bird and then I'd fly

I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate
A poet, a pawn, and a king
I've been up and down and over and out
But I know one thing
Each time I find myself laying flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race

That's life
That's life and I can't deny it
Many times I thought of quitting baby
But my heart won't buy it
But if there's nothing shakin' comes July
I'm gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die

