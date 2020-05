Jove per sempre

Forever Young

Foto: Facebook: Bob Dylan

May God's bless and keep you alwaysMay your wishes all come trueMay you always do for othersAnd let others do for youMay you build a ladder to the starsAnd climb on every rungMay you stayMay you stay forever youngForever youngForever youngMay you stayStay forever youngMay you grow up to be righteousMay you grow up to be trueMay you always know the truthAnd see the lights surrounding youMay you always be courageousStand upright and be strongMay you stayMay you stay forever youngForever youngForever youngMay you stayStay forever youngMay your hands always be busyMay your feet always be swiftMay you have a strong foundationWhen the winds of changes shiftMay your heart always be joyfulMay your song always be sungAnd may you stayMay you stay forever youngForever youngForever youngMay you stayMay you stay