This is the first day of my life
I swear I was born right in the doorway
I went out in the rain; suddenly, everything changed
They're spreading blankets on the beach
Yours is the first face that I saw
I think I was blind before I met you
Now I don’t know where I am I don’t know where I’ve been
But I know where I want to go
And so, I thought I’d let you know
That these things take forever
I especially am slow
But I realize that I need you
And I wondered if I could come home
Remember the time you drove all night
Just to meet me in the morning?
And I thought it was strange, you said everything changed
You felt as if you'd just woke up
And you said “This is the first day of my life
I’m glad I didn’t die before I met you
But now, I don’t care; I could go anywhere with you
And I’d probably be happy”
So if you want to be with me
With these things, there’s no telling
We just have to wait and see
But I’d rather be working for a paycheck
Than waiting to win the lottery
Aha, mmm,
Beside, maybe this time is different?
I mean, I really think you like me
Me-eee, Me-eeeee