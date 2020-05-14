First Day of My Life

This is the first day of my lifeI swear I was born right in the doorwayI went out in the rain; suddenly, everything changedThey're spreading blankets on the beachYours is the first face that I sawI think I was blind before I met youNow I don’t know where I am I don’t know where I’ve beenBut I know where I want to goAnd so, I thought I’d let you knowThat these things take foreverI especially am slowBut I realize that I need youAnd I wondered if I could come homeRemember the time you drove all nightJust to meet me in the morning?And I thought it was strange, you said everything changedYou felt as if you'd just woke upAnd you said “This is the first day of my lifeI’m glad I didn’t die before I met youBut now, I don’t care; I could go anywhere with youAnd I’d probably be happy”So if you want to be with meWith these things, there’s no tellingWe just have to wait and seeBut I’d rather be working for a paycheckThan waiting to win the lotteryAha, mmm,Beside, maybe this time is different?I mean, I really think you like meMe-eee, Me-eeeee