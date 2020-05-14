Música

First Day of My Life

I think I was blind before I met you

| 25/05/2020 a les 14:37h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst

This is the first day of my life
I swear I was born right in the doorway
I went out in the rain; suddenly, everything changed
They're spreading blankets on the beach

Yours is the first face that I saw
I think I was blind before I met you
Now I don’t know where I am I don’t know where I’ve been
But I know where I want to go

And so, I thought I’d let you know
That these things take forever
I especially am slow
But I realize that I need you
And I wondered if I could come home

Remember the time you drove all night
Just to meet me in the morning?
And I thought it was strange, you said everything changed
You felt as if you'd just woke up

And you said “This is the first day of my life
I’m glad I didn’t die before I met you
But now, I don’t care; I could go anywhere with you
And I’d probably be happy”

So if you want to be with me
With these things, there’s no telling
We just have to wait and see
But I’d rather be working for a paycheck
Than waiting to win the lottery

Aha, mmm, 
Beside, maybe this time is different?
I mean, I really think you like me
Me-eee, Me-eeeee
 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Nina de miraguano

25/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Jove per sempre

| 1 comentari
24/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pena, penita, pena

22/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare

| 2 comentaris
20/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Caresse sur l'océan

| 2 comentaris
18/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

That's Life

14/05/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Solucions culturals a la pandèmia

La Fundació Carulla impulsa un cicle de tallers en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bèsties confinades

Edicions Poncianes llança un butlletí digital en què poetes actuals parlen d'autors universals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Visions d'emergència

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un detectiu d'estar per casa

| 1 comentari
La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix un casal virtual per a infants durant els caps de setmana
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

14 coses que Nora Ephron voldria haver sabut

Nora Ephron | 1 comentari
Si la sabata no et va bé a la sabateria, no t'anirà bé mai
Imatge il·lustrativa

La vida viscuda de Moisès Broggi

Moisès Broggi | 3 comentaris
Al final no ets res més ni menys que que tot el que has pensat, estimat i realitzat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El so del Pirineu

Veri
Uns vídeos de Veri ens conviden a entrar en aquest paisatge
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
Més entrades...