Música

Color Is a Beautiful Thing

I know, oh, yes, I know

| 26/05/2020 a les 11:34h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Nina Simone, animació, Sharon Liu
Aquest 2020 s'ha reeditat Fodder on My Wings, un disc que Nina Simone va publicar originalment el 1982. Aquesta recuperació i reivindicació (segons com, el disc es considerava una raresa en la carrera de Simone) s'ha acompanyat amb la publicació d'aquest videoclip, una animació de l'artista Sharon Liu per a la cançó Color is a beautiful thing.
 

Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, oh, yes, I know
Color is the E Ching Ching
For sure, ding-dang
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, oh, yes, I know
Color is the E Ching Ching
For sure, ding-dang
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

La leyenda del tiempo

26/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

First Day of My Life

25/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Nina de miraguano

25/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Jove per sempre

| 1 comentari
24/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pena, penita, pena

22/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare

| 3 comentaris
20/05/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Solucions culturals a la pandèmia

La Fundació Carulla impulsa un cicle de tallers en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bèsties confinades

Edicions Poncianes llança un butlletí digital en què poetes actuals parlen d'autors universals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Visions d'emergència

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un detectiu d'estar per casa

| 1 comentari
La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix un casal virtual per a infants durant els caps de setmana
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

14 coses que Nora Ephron voldria haver sabut

Nora Ephron | 1 comentari
Si la sabata no et va bé a la sabateria, no t'anirà bé mai
Imatge il·lustrativa

La vida viscuda de Moisès Broggi

Moisès Broggi | 3 comentaris
Al final no ets res més ni menys que que tot el que has pensat, estimat i realitzat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El so del Pirineu

Veri
Uns vídeos de Veri ens conviden a entrar en aquest paisatge
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
Més entrades...