Aquest 2020 s'ha reeditat Fodder on My Wings, un disc que Nina Simone va publicar originalment el 1982. Aquesta recuperació i reivindicació (segons com, el disc es considerava una raresa en la carrera de Simone) s'ha acompanyat amb la publicació d'aquest videoclip, una animació de l'artista Sharon Liu per a la cançó Color is a beautiful thing.Color is a beautiful thingI know, I knowColor is a beautiful thingI know, oh, yes, I knowColor is the E Ching ChingFor sure, ding-dangColor is a beautiful thingI know, I knowColor is a beautiful thingI know, I knowColor is a beautiful thingI know, oh, yes, I knowColor is the E Ching ChingFor sure, ding-dangColor is a beautiful thingI know, I know