Stay Homas fan la volta al món

Un vídeo recopila versions fetes a la Xina, a Turquia o al Brasil de «Gotta Be Patient»

| 28/05/2020 a les 00:41h
De la versió de Michael Bublé a les que n'han fet a les Filipines, a la Xina, l'Índia, el Brasil o Turquia. Gotta Be Patient, una de les tantíssimes cançons que els Stay Homas han creat des del seu balcó de l'Eixample i que la van tocar amb la col·laboració de Judit Neddermann, ha fet la volta al món. Aquí teniu un vídeo, fet per Joan Ramon Anguera, que recopila tot de versions d'arreu.


I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination

I just wanna feel your love
'Cause Instagram is not enought for me
So I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination

But everyday we'll sing a song
To make you dance
Until this ends

I wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination. 

Si tens ganes de sortir,
ho sento però no pots, 
t'hauràs de quedar a dins.
Però amb els vídeos d'aquests tres
he sigut molt feliç, 
podríem viure així.
Ai, aquest virus que tenim
també ha aconseguit que ens unim.

I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination


Imatge il·lustrativa

Qui és la teva Bèstia?

Edicions Poncianes engega un concurs a través de les xarxes socials
Imatge il·lustrativa

Solucions culturals a la pandèmia

La Fundació Carulla impulsa un cicle de tallers en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bèsties confinades

Edicions Poncianes llança un butlletí digital en què poetes actuals parlen d'autors universals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Visions d'emergència

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

14 coses que Nora Ephron voldria haver sabut

Nora Ephron | 1 comentari
Si la sabata no et va bé a la sabateria, no t'anirà bé mai
Imatge il·lustrativa

La vida viscuda de Moisès Broggi

Moisès Broggi | 3 comentaris
Al final no ets res més ni menys que que tot el que has pensat, estimat i realitzat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El so del Pirineu

Veri
Uns vídeos de Veri ens conviden a entrar en aquest paisatge
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
