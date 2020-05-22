Stay Homas fan la volta al món

I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
I just wanna feel your love
'Cause Instagram is not enought for me
So I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But everyday we'll sing a song
To make you dance
Until this ends
I wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination.
Si tens ganes de sortir,
ho sento però no pots,
t'hauràs de quedar a dins.
Però amb els vídeos d'aquests tres
he sigut molt feliç,
podríem viure així.
Ai, aquest virus que tenim
també ha aconseguit que ens unim.
I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination
I just wanna see my friends,
I wanna walk the streets again.
But I gotta be patient
Let's enjoy this confination