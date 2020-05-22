Stay Homas fan la volta al món

De la versió de Michael Bublé a les que n'han fet a les Filipines, a la Xina, l'Índia, el Brasil o Turquia. Gotta Be Patient, una de les tantíssimes cançons que els Stay Homas han creat des del seu balcó de l'Eixample i que la van tocar amb la col·laboració de Judit Neddermann, ha fet la volta al món. Aquí teniu un vídeo, fet per Joan Ramon Anguera, que recopila tot de versions d'arreu.I just wanna see my friends,I wanna walk the streets again.But I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confinationI just wanna feel your love'Cause Instagram is not enought for meSo I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confinationBut everyday we'll sing a songTo make you danceUntil this endsI wanna see my friends,I wanna walk the streets again.But I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confination.Si tens ganes de sortir,ho sento però no pots,t'hauràs de quedar a dins.Però amb els vídeos d'aquests treshe sigut molt feliç,podríem viure així.Ai, aquest virus que tenimtambé ha aconseguit que ens unim.I just wanna see my friends,I wanna walk the streets again.But I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confinationBut I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confinationBut I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confinationI just wanna see my friends,I wanna walk the streets again.But I gotta be patientLet's enjoy this confination