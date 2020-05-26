Fins que la filosofiadeixi de fer una raça superior a les altres,hi haurà guerra.Fins que no hi hagi per més tempsciutadans de primera i de segona classe,hi haurà guerra.Fins que el color de la pell d'un homesigui tan important com el color dels seus ulls,hi haurà guerra.Fins que els drets humans bàsicssiguin garantits per tothom sense discriminacions,hi haurà guerra.Fins aquest diael somni de la pau finali el món i la humanitatestarem atrapats per la moralitat,continuarem vivint d'il·lusionsque perseguiremperò no aconseguiremi arreu hi haurà guerra.Arreu hi haurà guerra.Fins que l'innoble i infeliç règimque destrossa als germans d'Angola de Sud-àfrica,dels països oprimits sigui destruït,totalment aniquilat,arreu hi haurà guerra.Arreu hi haurà guerra.Guerra a l'est,guerra a l'oest,guerra al nord,guerra al sud:arreu hi haurà guerra.Alguns guanyen,alguns perden,molts moren,no va la pena.Però arreu hi haurà guerra,arreu hi haurà guerra.Until the philosophy which hold one raceSuperior and another inferiorIs finally and permanentlyDiscreditedAnd abandonedEverywhere is warMe say warThat until there are no longerFirst-class and second-class citizens of any nationUntil the colour of a man's skinIs of no more significance than the colour of his eyesMe say warThat until the basic human rightsAre equally guaranteed to allWithout regard to raceDis a warThat until that dayThe dream of lasting peaceWorld citizenshipAnd the rule of international moralityWill remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursuedBut never attainedNow everywhere is warWarAnd until the ignoble and unhappy regimeThat hold our brothers in AngolaIn MozambiqueSouth AfricaSub-human bondageHave been toppledUtterly destroyedWell, everywhere is warMe say warWar in the eastWar in the westWar up northWar down southWar, warRumors of warAnd until that dayThe African continentWill not know peaceWe Africans will fight, we find it necessaryAnd we know we shall winAs we are confidentIn the victoryOf good over evilGood over evil, yeah!Good over evil