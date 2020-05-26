Fins que la filosofia
deixi de fer una raça superior a les altres,
hi haurà guerra.
Fins que no hi hagi per més temps
ciutadans de primera i de segona classe,
hi haurà guerra.
Fins que el color de la pell d'un home
sigui tan important com el color dels seus ulls,
hi haurà guerra.
Fins que els drets humans bàsics
siguin garantits per tothom sense discriminacions,
hi haurà guerra.
Fins aquest dia
el somni de la pau final
i el món i la humanitat
estarem atrapats per la moralitat,
continuarem vivint d'il·lusions
que perseguirem
però no aconseguirem
i arreu hi haurà guerra.
Arreu hi haurà guerra.
Fins que l'innoble i infeliç règim
que destrossa als germans d'Angola de Sud-àfrica,
dels països oprimits sigui destruït,
totalment aniquilat,
arreu hi haurà guerra.
Arreu hi haurà guerra.
Guerra a l'est,
guerra a l'oest,
guerra al nord,
guerra al sud:
arreu hi haurà guerra.
Alguns guanyen,
alguns perden,
molts moren,
no va la pena.
Però arreu hi haurà guerra,
arreu hi haurà guerra.
Until the philosophy which hold one race
Superior and another inferior
Is finally and permanently
Discredited
And abandoned
Everywhere is war
Me say war
That until there are no longer
First-class and second-class citizens of any nation
Until the colour of a man's skin
Is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes
Me say war
That until the basic human rights
Are equally guaranteed to all
Without regard to race
Dis a war
That until that day
The dream of lasting peace
World citizenship
And the rule of international morality
Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued
But never attained
Now everywhere is war
War
And until the ignoble and unhappy regime
That hold our brothers in Angola
In Mozambique
South Africa
Sub-human bondage
Have been toppled
Utterly destroyed
Well, everywhere is war
Me say war
War in the east
War in the west
War up north
War down south
War, war
Rumors of war
And until that day
The African continent
Will not know peace
We Africans will fight, we find it necessary
And we know we shall win
As we are confident
In the victory
Of good over evil
Good over evil, yeah!
Good over evil