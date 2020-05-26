El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d'estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip de la cançó que va donar nom al disc i recordem com la van interpretar al concert que van fer a l'estadi de Wembley l'11 de juliol d'aquell mateix any.One dream, one soul, one prize, one goalOne golden glance of what should be(It's a kind of magic)One shaft of light that shows the wayNo mortal man can win this dayThe bell that rings inside your mindIt's a challenging the doors of time(It's a kind of magic)The waiting seems eternityThe day will dawn of sanityIt's a kind of magic(It's a kind of magic)There can be only oneThis rage that lasts a thousand yearsWill soon be goneThis flame that burns inside of meI'm hearing secret harmoniesThe bell that rings inside your mindIs challenging the doors of time(It's a kind of magic)(It's a kind of magic)This rage that lasts a thousand yearsWill soon be, will soon beWill soon be goneThis is a kind of magicThere can be only oneThis rage that lasts a thousand yearsWill soon be gone (gone)Magic, it's a kind of magicIt's a kind of magicMagic, magic, magic, magicMagic, ha ha ha ha it's magicIt's a kind of magic