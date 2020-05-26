Música

A Kind of Magic

This rage that lasts a thousand years/ Will soon be gone

| 02/06/2020 a les 09:27h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, A Kind of Magic, Queen, Roger Taylor
El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d'estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip de la cançó que va donar nom al disc i recordem com la van interpretar al concert que van fer a l'estadi de Wembley l'11 de juliol d'aquell mateix any.


One dream, one soul, one prize, one goal
One golden glance of what should be
(It's a kind of magic)
One shaft of light that shows the way
No mortal man can win this day

The bell that rings inside your mind
It's a challenging the doors of time
(It's a kind of magic)

The waiting seems eternity
The day will dawn of sanity
It's a kind of magic
(It's a kind of magic)
There can be only one

This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be gone
This flame that burns inside of me
I'm hearing secret harmonies
The bell that rings inside your mind
Is challenging the doors of time

(It's a kind of magic)
(It's a kind of magic)

This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be, will soon be
Will soon be gone

This is a kind of magic
There can be only one
This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be gone (gone)

Magic, it's a kind of magic
It's a kind of magic
Magic, magic, magic, magic
Magic, ha ha ha ha it's magic

It's a kind of magic

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

El nou premi Pessarrodona

El festival Elixir Poètic impulsa un guardó amb el suport de l'Ajuntament de Terrassa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Qui és la teva Bèstia?

Edicions Poncianes engega un concurs a través de les xarxes socials
Imatge il·lustrativa

Solucions culturals a la pandèmia

La Fundació Carulla impulsa un cicle de tallers en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bèsties confinades

Edicions Poncianes llança un butlletí digital en què poetes actuals parlen d'autors universals
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

El tercer home

Catorze.cat | 24 comentaris
La història desconeguda de l'atleta australià que va formar part d'una foto històrica
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'última entrevista a Marilyn Monroe

Catorze
«Si he de ser un símbol, prefereixo ser-ho del sexe que d'una altra cosa»
Imatge il·lustrativa

14 coses que Nora Ephron voldria haver sabut

Nora Ephron | 1 comentari
Si la sabata no et va bé a la sabateria, no t'anirà bé mai
Imatge il·lustrativa

La vida viscuda de Moisès Broggi

Moisès Broggi | 3 comentaris
Al final no ets res més ni menys que que tot el que has pensat, estimat i realitzat
Més entrades...