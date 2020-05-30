Talkin' 'bout a revolution

Don't you knowThey're talkin' 'bout a revolutionIt sounds like a whisperDon't you knowThey're talkin' 'bout a revolutionIt sounds like a whisperWhile they're standing in the welfare linesCrying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvationWasting time in the unemployment linesSitting around waiting for a promotionDon't you knowThey're talkin' 'bout a revolutionIt sounds like a whisperPoor people gonna rise upAnd get their sharePoor people gonna rise upAnd take what's theirsDon't you knowYou better run, run, run,Run, run, run, run,Run, run, run, run, run,Oh I said you betterRun, run, run, run, run,Run, run, run, run, run,Run, run'Cause finally the tables are starting to turnTalkin' 'bout a revolutionYes, finally the tables are starting to turnTalkin' 'bout a revolution, oh noTalkin' 'bout a revolution, ohWhile they're standing in the welfare linesCrying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvationWasting time in the unemployment linesSitting around waiting for a promotionDon't you knowThey're talkin' 'bout a revolutionIt sounds like a whisperAnd finally the tables are starting to turnTalkin' 'bout a revolutionYes, finally the tables are starting to turnTalkin' 'bout a revolution, oh noTalkin' 'bout a revolution, oh noTalkin' 'bout a revolution, oh no