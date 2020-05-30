Música

Talkin' Bout A Revolution

It sounds like a whisper

| 08/06/2020 a les 00:59h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, Tracy Chapman, cançó

Don't you know
They're talkin' 'bout a revolution
It sounds like a whisper

Don't you know
They're talkin' 'bout a revolution
It sounds like a whisper

While they're standing in the welfare lines
Crying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvation
Wasting time in the unemployment lines
Sitting around waiting for a promotion

Don't you know
They're talkin' 'bout a revolution
It sounds like a whisper

Poor people gonna rise up
And get their share
Poor people gonna rise up
And take what's theirs

Don't you know
You better run, run, run,
Run, run, run, run,
Run, run, run, run, run,
Oh I said you better
Run, run, run, run, run,
Run, run, run, run, run,
Run, run

'Cause finally the tables are starting to turn
Talkin' 'bout a revolution

Yes, finally the tables are starting to turn
Talkin' 'bout a revolution, oh no
Talkin' 'bout a revolution, oh

While they're standing in the welfare lines
Crying at the doorsteps of those armies of salvation
Wasting time in the unemployment lines
Sitting around waiting for a promotion

Don't you know
They're talkin' 'bout a revolution
It sounds like a whisper

And finally the tables are starting to turn
Talkin' 'bout a revolution

Yes, finally the tables are starting to turn
Talkin' 'bout a revolution, oh no
Talkin' 'bout a revolution, oh no
Talkin' 'bout a revolution, oh no

