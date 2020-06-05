El 13 de juny de 1995 la cantant canadenca Alanis Morissette va publicar el seu primer disc, Jagged Little Pill. Escoltem el tercer senzill del que, amb més de 33 milions de còpies venudes, encara és un dels discos amb més èxit del món.An old man turned ninety-eightHe won the lottery and died the next dayIt's a black fly in your ChardonnayIt's a death row pardon two minutes too lateAnd isn't it ironic... don't you thinkIt's like rain on your wedding dayIt's a free ride when you've already paidIt's the good advice that you just didn't takeWho would've thought... it figuresMr. Play It Safe was afraid to flyHe packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbyeHe waited his whole damn life to take that flightAnd as the plane crashed down he thought"Well isn't this nice..."And isn't it ironic... don't you thinkIt's like rain on your wedding dayIt's a free ride when you've already paidIt's the good advice that you just didn't takeWho would've thought... it figuresWell life has a funny way of sneaking up on youWhen you think everything's okay and everything's going rightAnd life has a funny way of helping you out whenYou think everything's gone wrong and everything blows upIn your faceA traffic jam when you're already lateA no-smoking sign on your cigarette breakIt's like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knifeIt's meeting the man of my dreamsAnd then meeting his beautiful wifeAnd isn't it ironic...don't you thinkA little too ironic...and, yeah, I really do think...It's like rain on your wedding dayIt's a free ride when you've already paidIt's the good advice that you just didn't takeWho would've thought... it figuresLife has a funny way of sneaking up on youLife has a funny, funny way of helping you outHelping you out