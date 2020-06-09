Ella Fitzgerald, la Reina del jazz, va néixer el 25 d'abril de 1917 a Newport News i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Va ser una de les cantants de swing i jazz més reconegudes i va enregistrar una setantena de discos, on va interpretar des de composicions de George Gershwin fins als Song Books de Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter. La recordem gaudint de la seva interpretació duna versió adaptada de la Garota de Ipanema, d'Antônio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes, amb lletra en anglès per Norman Gimbel i dedicada a un home en lloc d'una dona.
Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah
When he walks
He's like a samba
That swings so cool and sways so gentle
That when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah
Oh how I watch him so sadly
How can I tell him I love him
Oh but I love him so madly
When he goes for a straw by the sea
He looks straight ahead, not at me
Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes I smile but he doesn't see
Oh how I watch him so sadly
How can I tell him I love him
Oh but I love him so madly
When he goes for a straw by the sea
He looks straight ahead, not at me
Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes I smile but he doesn't see
No, he doesn't see
No, he doesn't see, no
Say the boy from Ipanema
Say the boy from Ipanema
Say the boy from Ipanema, Ipanema
Yes the boy from Ipanema
No, no, no, no
No, no, no, no
The boy from Ipanema