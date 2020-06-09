Ella Fitzgerald, la Reina del jazz, va néixer el 25 d'abril de 1917 a Newport News i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Va ser una de les cantants de swing i jazz més reconegudes i va enregistrar una setantena de discos, on va interpretar des de composicions de George Gershwin fins als Song Books de Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter. La recordem gaudint de la seva interpretació duna versió adaptada de la Garota de Ipanema, d'Antônio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes, amb lletra en anglès per Norman Gimbel i dedicada a un home en lloc d'una dona.Tall and tan and young and handsomeThe boy from Ipanema goes walkingAnd when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaahWhen he walksHe's like a sambaThat swings so cool and sways so gentleThat when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaahOh how I watch him so sadlyHow can I tell him I love himOh but I love him so madlyWhen he goes for a straw by the seaHe looks straight ahead, not at meTall and tan and young and handsomeThe boy from Ipanema goes walkingAnd when he passes I smile but he doesn't seeOh how I watch him so sadlyHow can I tell him I love himOh but I love him so madlyWhen he goes for a straw by the seaHe looks straight ahead, not at meTall and tan and young and handsomeThe boy from Ipanema goes walkingAnd when he passes I smile but he doesn't seeNo, he doesn't see​No, he doesn't see, noSay the boy from IpanemaSay the boy from IpanemaSay the boy from Ipanema, IpanemaYes the boy from IpanemaNo, no, no, noNo, no, no, noThe boy from Ipanema