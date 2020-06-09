Música

The Boy from Ipanema

Ella Fitzgerald interpreta el clàssic de Vinícius de Moraes i Tom Jobim

| 15/06/2020 a les 00:35h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Ella Fitzgerald, cançó
Ella Fitzgerald, la Reina del jazz, va néixer el 25 d'abril de 1917 a Newport News i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Va ser una de les cantants de swing i jazz més reconegudes i va enregistrar una setantena de discos, on va interpretar des de composicions de George Gershwin fins als Song Books de Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter. La recordem gaudint de la seva interpretació duna versió adaptada de la Garota de Ipanema, d'Antônio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes, amb lletra en anglès per Norman Gimbel i dedicada a un home en lloc d'una dona.


Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah

When he walks
He's like a samba
That swings so cool and sways so gentle
That when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah

Oh how I watch him so sadly
How can I tell him I love him
Oh but I love him so madly
When he goes for a straw by the sea
He looks straight ahead, not at me

Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes I smile but he doesn't see

Oh how I watch him so sadly
How can I tell him I love him
Oh but I love him so madly
When he goes for a straw by the sea
He looks straight ahead, not at me

Tall and tan and young and handsome
The boy from Ipanema goes walking
And when he passes I smile but he doesn't see
No, he doesn't see
​No, he doesn't see, no
Say the boy from Ipanema
Say the boy from Ipanema
Say the boy from Ipanema, Ipanema
Yes the boy from Ipanema
No, no, no, no
No, no, no, no
The boy from Ipanema

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Dream a Little Dream of Me

15/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Et queda tant per viure

| 1 comentari
15/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Vestida de nit

| 1 comentari
12/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ironic

12/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ull per ull

12/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Vuelvo

| 2 comentaris
09/06/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Noves visions sobre el turisme

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sis visions de l'emergència cultural

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

El nou premi Pessarrodona

El festival Elixir Poètic impulsa un guardó amb el suport de l'Ajuntament de Terrassa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Qui és la teva Bèstia?

Edicions Poncianes engega un concurs a través de les xarxes socials
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les 14 pel·lícules de Manuel Cuyàs

Catorze
El periodista ha mort als 67 anys a causa de la leucèmia que patia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cinema inèdit al Macba

Catorze
El cicle «Pantalla oberta» estrena cada dijous una obra de la col·lecció del museu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Hem d'eliminar l'art racista?

Titus Kaphar
S'ha escrit més sobre els gossos que sobre aquest personatge negre
Imatge il·lustrativa

Adeu a Rosa Maria Sardà

Catorze
Recordem l'actriu veient-la actuar a «La Rambla de les Floristes»
Més entrades...