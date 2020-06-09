Dream a little dream of me

Stars shining bright above youNight breezes seem to whisper "I love you"Birds singing in the sycamore treesDream a little dream of meSay nighty-night and kiss meJust hold me tight and tell me you'll miss meWhile I'm alone and blue as can beDream a little dream of meStars fading but I linger on dear(oh haw linger on)Still craving your kiss(how you crave my kiss)I'm longing to linger till dawn dearJust saying this(give a little kiss)Sweet dreams till sunbeams find youSweet dreams that leave all worries behind youBut in your dreams whatever they beDream a little dream of meStars fading but I linger on dearStill craving your kissYeah, I'm longing to linger till dawn dearJust saying thisSweet dreams (dreaming) till sunbeams find youGotta keep dreaming, leave all worries behind youBut in your dreams whatever they beYou've got to make me a promisePromise to me you'll dreamDream a little dream of me