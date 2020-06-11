Here's to the ones that we gotCheers to the wish you were here, but you're not'Cause the dreams bring back all the memoriesOf everything we've been throughClose to the ones here todayClose to the ones that we lost on the way'Cause the dreams bring back all the memoriesAnd the memories bring back, memories bring back youThere's a time that I remember, when I did not know no painWhen I believed in forever, and everything would stay the sameNow my heart feel like December when somebody say your name'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeahEverybody hurts sometimesEverybody hurts someday, ayy ayyBut everything gon' be alrightGo raise your voice and say, ayyDoo doo, doo doo doo dooDoo doo doo doo, doo doo doo dooDoo doo doo doo, doo doo dooMemories bring back, memories bring back youThere's a time that I remember when I never felt so lostWhen I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the darkI'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeahEverybody hurts sometimesEverybody hurts someday, ayy ayyBut everything gon' be alrightGo raise your voice and say, ayy