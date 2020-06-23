Sweet Caroline...

Where it began,I can't begin to knowin'But then I know it's growing strongWas in the springAnd spring became the summerWho'd have believed you'd come along.Hands, touchin' handsReachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' youSweet CarolineGood times never seemed so goodI've been inclinedTo believe they never wouldBut now I,Look at the nightAnd it don't seem so lonelyWe fill it up with only two.And when I hurt,Hurtin' runs off my shouldersHow can I hurt when holdin' youWarm, touchin' warmReachin' out, touchin' me touchin' youSweet CarolineGood times never seemed so goodI've been inclined,To believe they never wouldOh, no, noSweet CarolineGood times never seemed so goodSweet Caroline,I believe they never couldSweet Caroline...