Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

| 26/06/2020 a les 10:32h
Especial: Música
El piano, cançó, Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond

Where it began,
I can't begin to knowin'
But then I know it's growing strong
Was in the spring
And spring became the summer
Who'd have believed you'd come along.

Hands, touchin' hands
Reachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
But now I,

Look at the night
And it don't seem so lonely
We fill it up with only two.
And when I hurt,
Hurtin' runs off my shoulders
How can I hurt when holdin' you

Warm, touchin' warm
Reachin' out, touchin' me touchin' you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined,
To believe they never would
Oh, no, no

Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
Sweet Caroline,
I believe they never could
Sweet Caroline...

