El 30 de juny de 1980 Queen van publicar el seu vuitè disc d'estudi, The Game. Escoltem una de les cançons que hi van incloure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, que Freddie Mercury va escriure en homenatge a Elvis Presley, i que el va portar a tocar la guitarra en concert per primera vegada.This thing called love, I just can't handle itThis thing called love, I must get round to itI ain't readyCrazy little thing called loveThis thing (this thing)Called love (called love)It cries (like a baby)In a cradle all nightIt swings (woo woo)It jives (woo woo)It shakes all over like a jelly fishI kinda like itCrazy little thing called loveThere goes my babyShe knows how to rock 'n' rollShe drives me crazyShe gives me hot and cold feverThen she leaves me in a cool cool sweatI gotta be cool, relax, get hipAnd get on my track'sTake a back seat, hitch-hikeAnd take a long ride on my motorbikeUntil I'm readyCrazy little thing called loveI gotta be cool, relax, get hipAnd get on my track'sTake a back seat (ah hum), hitch-hike (ah hum)And take a long ride on my motorbikeUntil I'm ready (ready Freddie)Crazy little thing called loveThis thing called love, I just can't handle itThis thing called love, I must get round to itI ain't readyOoh ooh ooh oohCrazy little thing called loveCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeahCrazy little thing called love, yeah, yeah