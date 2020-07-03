I'd like to be under the seaIn an octopus' garden in the shadeHe'd let us in, knows where we've beenIn his octopus' garden in the shadeI'd ask my friends to come and seeAn octopus' garden with meI'd like to be under the seaIn an octopus' garden in the shadeWe would be warm below the stormIn our little hide-a-way beneath the wavesResting our head on the sea bedIn an octopus’s garden near a caveWe would sing and dance aroundBecause we know we can’t be foundI'd like to be under the seaIn an octopus's garden in the shadeWe would shout and swim aboutThe coral that lies beneath the waves (Lies beneath the ocean waves)Oh what joy for every girl and boyKnowing they're happy and they're safe (Happy and they’re safe)We would be so happy, you and meNo one there to tell us what to doI'd like to be under the seaIn an octopus's garden with youIn an octopus's garden with youIn an octopus's garden with you