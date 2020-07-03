Música

Octopus's Garden

We would be so happy, you and me

| 07/07/2020 a les 10:04h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Ringo Starr, The Beatles

I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus' garden in the shade
He'd let us in, knows where we've been
In his octopus' garden in the shade

I'd ask my friends to come and see
An octopus' garden with me

I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus' garden in the shade

We would be warm below the storm
In our little hide-a-way beneath the waves
Resting our head on the sea bed
In an octopus’s garden near a cave

We would sing and dance around
Because we know we can’t be found

I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus's garden in the shade

We would shout and swim about
The coral that lies beneath the waves (Lies beneath the ocean waves)
Oh what joy for every girl and boy
Knowing they're happy and they're safe (Happy and they’re safe)

We would be so happy, you and me
No one there to tell us what to do

I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus's garden with you
In an octopus's garden with you
In an octopus's garden with you

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Cugat a escena

La ciutat acull un cicle d'espectacles que es poden gaudir presencialment i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Documenta 2020

L'Altra Editorial i la llibreria de Josep Cots convoquen una nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Catalunya fracturada?

La Universitat de Barcelona reprèn el cicle Debats UB
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Pere a casa

L'Ajuntament de Sant Cugat programa activitats per celebrar la Festa Major
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els petons censurats de Cinema Paradiso

Catorze | 8 comentaris
Revivim una escena clau de la pel·lícula de Giuseppe Tornatore
Imatge il·lustrativa

El que em queda de tu, àvia

ESMA | 21 comentaris
Una animació relata amb tendresa els aprenentatges que neixen dels vincles familiars
Imatge il·lustrativa

Parla amb la teva filla ara

Catorze | 2 comentaris
Un anunci contra la manipulació a què ens sotmet la indústria de la bellesa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Si et pogués estimar

Ryan WoodWard | 5 comentaris
Una animació mostra el contrast entre l'amant desitjat i la realitat
Més entrades...