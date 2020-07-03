I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus' garden in the shade
He'd let us in, knows where we've been
In his octopus' garden in the shade
I'd ask my friends to come and see
An octopus' garden with me
I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus' garden in the shade
We would be warm below the storm
In our little hide-a-way beneath the waves
Resting our head on the sea bed
In an octopus’s garden near a cave
We would sing and dance around
Because we know we can’t be found
I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus's garden in the shade
We would shout and swim about
The coral that lies beneath the waves (Lies beneath the ocean waves)
Oh what joy for every girl and boy
Knowing they're happy and they're safe (Happy and they’re safe)
We would be so happy, you and me
No one there to tell us what to do
I'd like to be under the sea
In an octopus's garden with you
In an octopus's garden with you
In an octopus's garden with you