Space Oddity des de l'espai

L'any 2013 el comandant Chris Hadfield va voler acomiadar la seva estada a l'Estació Espacial Internacional d'una manera ben especial i es va gravar interpretant Space Oddity, de David Bowie, mentre recorria les estances de l'estació. La seva versió d'aquest clàssic del Duc Blanc, amb la lletra adaptada a la seva situació i que va penjar al seu canal de YouTube, va quedar inclosa més tard al disc Space Sessions: Songs From a Tin Can, on va incloure altres cançons que va gravar durant la seva estada a la ISS.Ground control to Major TomGround control to Major TomLock your Soyuz hatch and put your helmet on!Ground control to Major TomCommencing countdown, engines onDetach from station and may God's love be with youThis is ground control to Major TomYou've really made the gradeAnd the papers want to know whose shirts you wearBut it's time to guide the capsule if you dareThis is Major Tom to ground controlI've left for ever moreAnd I'm floating in a most peculiar wayAnd the stars look very different todayFor here am I sitting in a tin can far above the worldPlanet Earth is blue and there's nothing left to doThough I've flown one hundred thousand milesI'm feeling very stillAnd before too long I know it's time to goA commender comes down back to Earth and rollsGround control to Major TomThe time is near, there's not too longCan you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can you hear me, Major Tom?Can youHere am I floating in my tin canlast glimpse of the worldPlanet Earth is blue and there's nothing left to do