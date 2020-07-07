Space Oddity des de l'espai

L'any 2013 el comandant Chris Hadfield va voler acomiadar la seva estada a l'Estació Espacial Internacional d'una manera ben especial i es va gravar interpretant Space Oddity, de David Bowie, mentre recorria les estances de l'estació. La seva versió d'aquest clàssic del Duc Blanc, amb la lletra adaptada a la seva situació i que va penjar al seu canal de YouTube, va quedar inclosa més tard al disc Space Sessions: Songs From a Tin Can, on va incloure altres cançons que va gravar durant la seva estada a la ISS.
Ground control to Major Tom
Ground control to Major Tom
Lock your Soyuz hatch and put your helmet on!
Ground control to Major Tom
Commencing countdown, engines on
Detach from station and may God's love be with you
This is ground control to Major Tom
You've really made the grade
And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear
But it's time to guide the capsule if you dare
This is Major Tom to ground control
I've left for ever more
And I'm floating in a most peculiar way
And the stars look very different today
For here am I sitting in a tin can far above the world
Planet Earth is blue and there's nothing left to do
Though I've flown one hundred thousand miles
I'm feeling very still
And before too long I know it's time to go
A commender comes down back to Earth and rolls
Ground control to Major Tom
The time is near, there's not too long
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you
Here am I floating in my tin can
last glimpse of the world
Planet Earth is blue and there's nothing left to do