Elvis Presley va néixer el 8 de gener del 1935 i va morir el 16 d'agost del 1977. Recordem el rei del rock & roll amb una cançó en què mostra el carisma seductor que el va dur a fer-se un lloc a la història de la música, Jailhouse Rock. Alguns dels personatges que hi apareixen són reals. Shifty Henry era un músic molt conegut de Los Angeles, the Purple Gang era una banda de contrabandistes i segrestadors i Sad Sack era el malnom d'un exèrcit perdedor de la Segona Guerra Mundial que es va convertir en una vinyeta de George Baker.
The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone
Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone
The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang
The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Number forty-seven said to number three
"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see
I sure would be delighted with your company
Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Sad Sack was sittin' on a block of stone
Way over in the corner weepin' all alone
The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square
If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake
No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"
Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix
I want to stick around a while and get my kicks"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone
Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone
The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang
The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Number forty-seven said to number three
"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see
I sure would be delighted with your company
Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Sad Sack was sittin' on a block of stone
Way over in the corner weepin' all alone
The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square
If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake
No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"
Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix
I want to stick around a while and get my kicks"
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock