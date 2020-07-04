Elvis Presley va néixer el 8 de gener del 1935 i va morir el 16 d'agost del 1977. Recordem el rei del rock & roll amb una cançó en què mostra el carisma seductor que el va dur a fer-se un lloc a la història de la música, Jailhouse Rock. Alguns dels personatges que hi apareixen són reals. Shifty Henry era un músic molt conegut de Los Angeles, the Purple Gang era una banda de contrabandistes i segrestadors i Sad Sack era el malnom d'un exèrcit perdedor de la Segona Guerra Mundial que es va convertir en una vinyeta de George Baker.The warden threw a party in the county jailThe prison band was there and they began to wailThe band was jumpin' and the joint began to swingYou should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds singLet's rock everybody, let's rockEverybody in the whole cell blockWas dancin' to the Jailhouse RockSpider Murphy played the tenor saxophoneLittle Joe was blowin' on the slide tromboneThe drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bangThe whole rhythm section was the Purple GangLet's rock everybody, let's rockEverybody in the whole cell blockWas dancin' to the Jailhouse RockNumber forty-seven said to number three"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did seeI sure would be delighted with your companyCome on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"Let's rock everybody, let's rockEverybody in the whole cell blockWas dancin' to the Jailhouse RockSad Sack was sittin' on a block of stoneWay over in the corner weepin' all aloneThe warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no squareIf you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"Let's rock everybody, let's rockEverybody in the whole cell blockWas dancin' to the Jailhouse RockShifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sakeNo one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, NixI want to stick around a while and get my kicks"Let's rock everybody, let's rockEverybody in the whole cell blockWas dancin' to the Jailhouse RockDancin' to the Jailhouse RockDancin' to the Jailhouse RockDancin' to the Jailhouse RockDancin' to the Jailhouse RockDancin' to the Jailhouse Rock