Música

Jailhouse Rock

You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see/I sure would be delighted with your company

| 13/07/2020 a les 13:08h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley va néixer el 8 de gener del 1935 i va morir el 16 d'agost del 1977. Recordem el rei del rock & roll amb una cançó en què mostra el carisma seductor que el va dur a fer-se un lloc a la història de la música, Jailhouse Rock. Alguns dels personatges que hi apareixen són reals. Shifty Henry era un músic molt conegut de Los Angeles, the Purple Gang era una banda de contrabandistes i segrestadors i Sad Sack era el malnom d'un exèrcit perdedor de la Segona Guerra Mundial que es va convertir en una vinyeta de George Baker. 


The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
 
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 
Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone
Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone
The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang
The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang
 
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 
Number forty-seven said to number three
"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see
I sure would be delighted with your company
Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"
 
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block 
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 
Sad Sack was sittin' on a block of stone
Way over in the corner weepin' all alone
The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square
If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"
 
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 
Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake
No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"
Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix
I want to stick around a while and get my kicks"
 
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
 

 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'assaig per pensar el món té premi

La UVic-UCC i Eumo Editorial convoquen un certamen en homenatge a Ricard Torrents
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un vespre amb Ferran Palau

Torna el cicle de concerts d'estiu de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Cugat a escena

La ciutat acull un cicle d'espectacles que es poden gaudir presencialment i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Documenta 2020

L'Altra Editorial i la llibreria de Josep Cots convoquen una nova edició del premi
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però els fills es fan grans

Domee Shi | 1 comentari
Una animació de Pixar mostra com una mare pateix la síndrome del niu buit
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una altra manera de viure

Oriol Villar | 1 comentari
Estrella Damm estrena la seva nova campanya «Mediterràniament»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però compensa

Catorze | 4 comentaris
Un anunci resumeix l'experiència i l'aventura de dur vides al món
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els petons censurats de Cinema Paradiso

Catorze | 8 comentaris
Revivim una escena clau de la pel·lícula de Giuseppe Tornatore
Més entrades...