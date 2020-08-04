Strange Fruit va ser escrita el 1939 per Abel Meeropol a partir d'un poema seu que denunciava els linxaments de què eren víctimes els negres als estats del sud dels Estats Units. La "fruita estranya" a què es refereix són els cossos dels homes assassinats i penjats als arbres. La cançó, enregistrada i popularitzada per Billie Holiday (Baltimore, 7 d'abril del 1915 - Nova York, 17 de juliol del 1959) i posteriorment per molts altres artistes, va ser considerada una "declaració de guerra" i un dels iniciadors del moviment pels drets civils als Estats Units.Southern trees bear a strange fruitBlood on the leaves and blood at the rootBlack bodies swingin' in the Southern breezeStrange fruit hangin' from the poplar treesPastoral scene of the gallant SouthThe bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouthScent of magnolias sweet and freshThen the sudden smell of burnin' fleshHere is a fruit for the crows to pluckFor the rain to gatherFor the wind to suckFor the sun to rotFor the tree to dropHere is a strange and bitter crop