Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze

| 07/04/2021 a les 00:00h
Strange Fruit va ser escrita el 1939 per Abel Meeropol a partir d'un poema seu que denunciava els linxaments de què eren víctimes els negres als estats del sud dels Estats Units. La "fruita estranya" a què es refereix són els cossos dels homes assassinats i penjats als arbres. La cançó, enregistrada i popularitzada per Billie Holiday (Baltimore, 7 d'abril del 1915 - Nova York, 17 de juliol del 1959) i posteriorment per molts altres artistes, va ser considerada una "declaració de guerra" i un dels iniciadors del moviment pels drets civils als Estats Units.


Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees

Pastoral scene of the gallant South
The bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouth
Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh
Then the sudden smell of burnin' flesh

Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck
For the rain to gather
For the wind to suck
For the sun to rot
For the tree to drop
Here is a strange and bitter crop


Gràcies
Ramon Codinas i Fort., 04/08/2020 a les 22:31
Una cançó corprenedora que sempre fa estremir en qualsevol de les moltes versions que se n'han fet.
Aquestes dues que heu triat, de la mà de dues de les més fabuloses i llegendàries intèrprets de la història de la música, són senzillament meravelloses.
Gràcies.

