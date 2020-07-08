Strange Fruit va ser escrita el 1939 per Abel Meeropol a partir d'un poema seu que denunciava els linxaments de què eren víctimes els negres als estats del sud dels Estats Units. La "fruita estranya" a què es refereix són els cossos dels homes assassinats i penjats als arbres. La cançó, enregistrada i popularitzada per Billie Holiday (Baltimore, 7 d'abril del 1915 - Nova York, 17 de juliol del 1959) i posteriorment per molts altres artistes, va ser considerada una "declaració de guerra" i un dels iniciadors del moviment pels drets civils als Estats Units.
Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees
Pastoral scene of the gallant South
The bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouth
Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh
Then the sudden smell of burnin' flesh
Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck
For the rain to gather
For the wind to suck
For the sun to rot
For the tree to drop
Here is a strange and bitter crop