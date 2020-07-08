Música

Strange Fruit

Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze

| 17/07/2020 a les 00:04h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Abel Meeropol, Billie Holiday, cançó
Strange Fruit va ser escrita el 1939 per Abel Meeropol a partir d'un poema seu que denunciava els linxaments de què eren víctimes els negres als estats del sud dels Estats Units. La "fruita estranya" a què es refereix són els cossos dels homes assassinats i penjats als arbres. La cançó, enregistrada i popularitzada per Billie Holiday (Baltimore, 7 d'abril del 1915 - Nova York, 17 de juliol del 1959) i posteriorment per molts altres artistes, va ser considerada una "declaració de guerra" i un dels iniciadors del moviment pels drets civils als Estats Units.


Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees

Pastoral scene of the gallant South
The bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouth
Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh
Then the sudden smell of burnin' flesh

Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck
For the rain to gather
For the wind to suck
For the sun to rot
For the tree to drop
Here is a strange and bitter crop


FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Nit de tapes i vins entre vinyes

Mas Llagostera ofereix un sopar amb música en directe i vins de Jané Ventura
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'assaig per pensar el món té premi

La UVic-UCC i Eumo Editorial convoquen un certamen en homenatge a Ricard Torrents
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un vespre amb Ferran Palau

Torna el cicle de concerts d'estiu de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Cugat a escena

La ciutat acull un cicle d'espectacles que es poden gaudir presencialment i en línia
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'esperit del Grec

Catorze
14 propostes del festival, que aposta pel talent i la creativitat locals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ni una lágrima más

Beatriz Zorrilla
Una animació de Beatriz Zorrilla, alumna de la UVic-UCC, denuncia la violència de gènere
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però els fills es fan grans

Domee Shi | 1 comentari
Una animació de Pixar mostra com una mare pateix la síndrome del niu buit
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una altra manera de viure

Oriol Villar | 2 comentaris
Estrella Damm estrena la seva nova campanya «Mediterràniament»
Més entrades...