Everything's changed
Everything's changed
The closer I get to the top
The more it feels strange
Everything's moved
Everyone move
The more That I want it to stop
The more that I lose
If and or when I might stop
Please don't follow me
If and or when I might drop
Please don't swallow me
Turning round
The sound of falling
Everything's new
Everything's new
The closer I get to the drop
The more my vision pulls me through
Something's the same
Some things don't change
The passing of others below
Always remains
If and or when I might stop
Please don't follow me down
Please don't follow me
If and or when I might drop
Please don't swallow me
Please don't follow me