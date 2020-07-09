Música

Everything's changed

The closer I get to the top/ The more it feels strange

| 20/07/2020 a les 13:14h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Matthew Herbert, Jamie Lidell, Matthew Herbert Big Band, cançó

Everything's changed
Everything's changed
The closer I get to the top
The more it feels strange

Everything's moved
Everyone move
The more That I want it to stop
The more that I lose

If and or when I might stop
Please don't follow me
If and or when I might drop
Please don't swallow me

Turning round
The sound of falling

Everything's new
Everything's new
The closer I get to the drop
The more my vision pulls me through

Something's the same
Some things don't change
The passing of others below
Always remains

If and or when I might stop
Please don't follow me down
Please don't follow me
If and or when I might drop

Please don't swallow me
Please don't follow me

