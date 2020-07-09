Everything's changed

Everything's changedEverything's changedThe closer I get to the topThe more it feels strangeEverything's movedEveryone moveThe more That I want it to stopThe more that I loseIf and or when I might stopPlease don't follow meIf and or when I might dropPlease don't swallow meTurning roundThe sound of fallingEverything's newEverything's newThe closer I get to the dropThe more my vision pulls me throughSomething's the sameSome things don't changeThe passing of others belowAlways remainsIf and or when I might stopPlease don't follow me downPlease don't follow meIf and or when I might dropPlease don't swallow mePlease don't follow me