Núvol de bolet resultat de l'atac amb bomba atòmica sobre la ciutat d'Hiroshima, 6 d'agost de 1945. Foto: Wikimedia Commons

El 6 d'agost de 1945, a les acaballes de la Segona Guerra Mundial, el bombarder Boeing B-29 Superfortress de l'exèrcit dels Estats Units batejat amb el nom d'Enola Gay va llançar la bomba atòmica Little Boy sobre la ciutat d'Hiroshima, al Japó. Va matar 80.000 persones i en va ferir 70.000 més. Tres dies després, el 9 d'agost, va participar fent el reconeixement meteorològic en el segon atac amb bomba atòmica de la història, que va deixar la ciutat de Nagasaki –objectiu secundari, ja que la ciutat de Kokura va ser descartada pel mal temps– igualment arrasada.El 1980, la banda britànica Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark va publicar Enola Gay, una cançó antibel·licista en què parla d'aquest trist episodi de la història i pregunta a l'avió –i a la humanitat– si "la mare se sent orgullosa del seu nano", fent referència al nom de la bomba, Little Boy, i a que l'avió va ser batejat Enola Gay en "honor" a la mare del pilot, Paul Tibbets.Enola Gay, you should have stayed at home yesterdayAha, words can't describe the feeling and the way you liedThese games you play, they're gonna end it more than tears somedayAha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this wayIt's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always beenWe got your message on the radioConditions normal and you're coming homeEnola Gay, is mother proud of little boy todayAha this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade awayEnola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this wayAha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't fade in our dreams awayIt's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always beenWe got your message on the radioConditions normal and you're coming homeEnola Gay, is mother proud of little boy todayAha, this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away