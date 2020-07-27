El 1980, la banda britànica Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark va publicar Enola Gay, una cançó antibel·licista en què parla d'aquest trist episodi de la història i pregunta a l'avió –i a la humanitat– si "la mare se sent orgullosa del seu nano", fent referència al nom de la bomba, Little Boy, i a que l'avió va ser batejat Enola Gay en "honor" a la mare del pilot, Paul Tibbets.
Enola Gay, you should have stayed at home yesterday
Aha, words can't describe the feeling and the way you lied
These games you play, they're gonna end it more than tears someday
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this way
It's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you're coming home
Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away
Enola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this way
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't fade in our dreams away
It's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you're coming home
Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha, this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away
Núvol de bolet resultat de l'atac amb bomba atòmica sobre la ciutat d'Hiroshima, 6 d'agost de 1945. Foto: Wikimedia Commons