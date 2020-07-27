Música

Enola Gay

This kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away

| 06/08/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, cançó, Andy McCluskey, Enola Gay, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Segona Guerra Mundial
El 6 d'agost de 1945, a les acaballes de la Segona Guerra Mundial, el bombarder Boeing B-29 Superfortress de l'exèrcit dels Estats Units batejat amb el nom d'Enola Gay va llançar la bomba atòmica Little Boy sobre la ciutat d'Hiroshima, al Japó. Va matar 80.000 persones i en va ferir 70.000 més. Tres dies després, el 9 d'agost, va participar fent el reconeixement meteorològic en el segon atac amb bomba atòmica de la història, que va deixar la ciutat de Nagasaki –objectiu secundari, ja que la ciutat de Kokura va ser descartada pel mal temps– igualment arrasada.

El 1980, la banda britànica Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark va publicar Enola Gay, una cançó antibel·licista en què parla d'aquest trist episodi de la història i pregunta a l'avió –i a la humanitat– si "la mare se sent orgullosa del seu nano", fent referència al nom de la bomba, Little Boy, i a que l'avió va ser batejat Enola Gay en "honor" a la mare del pilot, Paul Tibbets.



Enola Gay, you should have stayed at home yesterday
Aha, words can't describe the feeling and the way you lied
These games you play, they're gonna end it more than tears someday
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this way

It's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always been
We got your message on the radio 
Conditions normal and you're coming home

Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away

Enola Gay, it shouldn't ever have to end this way
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn't fade in our dreams away

It's 8:15, and that's the time that it's always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you're coming home

Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha, this kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away
 

Núvol de bolet resultat de l'atac amb bomba atòmica sobre la ciutat d'Hiroshima, 6 d'agost de 1945. Foto: Wikimedia Commons

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

La Setmana es mou

La nova edició de la festa de la literatura catalana es trasllada al Moll de la Fusta
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'univers de Josep Clarà

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa l'obra de l'escultor a Palafrugell
Imatge il·lustrativa

El gramòfon eròtic, un regal a Picasso

Es retroba «Jamais», l'objecte que Óscar Domínguez va donar al pintor malagueny
Imatge il·lustrativa

Memòria d'un assassinat polític

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa un assaig documental de la fotògrafa Espe Pons
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'última entrevista a Marilyn Monroe

Catorze
«Si he de ser un símbol, prefereixo ser-ho del sexe que d'una altra cosa»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Adeu a Alan Parker

Michael Gore & Dean Pitchford
El director de cinema ha mort als 76 anys
Imatge il·lustrativa

En defensa del teatre infantil

Ramon Molins
És urgent que formi part de les programacions dels grans equipaments públics del país
Imatge il·lustrativa

La Rambla de les Floristes

Catorze
Recordem Rosa Maria Sardà veient-la interpretar aquesta obra de Josep Maria de Sagarra
Més entrades...