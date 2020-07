Amy Winehouse va néixer el 14 de setembre de 1983 a Londres i hi va morir el 23 de juliol del 2011, amb només 27 anys. La recordem escoltant Tears dry on their own, que va publicar al seu segon i últim disc, Back to Black, una cançó amb lletra i melodia de la mateixa Winehouse i una base instrumental ben coneguda, la d' Ain't no mountain high enough , que van popularitzar Marvin Gaye i Tami Terrell.All I can ever be to you is a darkness that we knewAnd this regret I got accustomed toOnce it was so rightWhen we were at our heightWaiting for you in the hotel at nightI knew I hadn't met my matchBut every moment we could snatchI don't know why I got so attachedIt's my responsibilityYou don't owe nothing to meBut to walk away, I have no capacityHe walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayIn this blue shadeMy tears dry on their ownI don't understandWhy do I stress the manWhen there's so many bigger things at hand?We could've never had it allWe had to hit a wallSo this is inevitable withdrawalEven if I stop wanting youAnd perspective pushes throughI'll be some next man's other woman soonI cannot play my self againI should just be my own best friendNot fuck my self in the head with stupid menHe walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayIn this blue shadeMy tears dry on their ownSo we are historyYour shadow covers meThe sky above ablazeHe walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayIn this blue shadeMy tears dry on their ownI wish I could sing no regretsAnd no emotional debt'Cause as we kissed goodbye, the sun setsSo we are historyYour shadow covers meThe sky above ablazeThat only lovers seeHe walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayIn this blue shadeMy tears dry on their ownWhoa, he walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayMy deep shadeMy tears dry on their ownHe walks awayThe sun goes downHe takes the day, but I'm grownAnd in your wayMy deep shadeMy tears dryUna altra versió, Tears Dry, va ser inclosa al disc Lioness: Hidden Treasures, que es va publicar pòstumament el 2011.