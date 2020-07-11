Música

Tears Dry on Their Own

I should just be my own best friend

| 23/07/2020 a les 13:38h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpson, Amy Winehouse, Tears Dry on their Own
Amy Winehouse va néixer el 14 de setembre de 1983 a Londres i hi va morir el 23 de juliol del 2011, amb només 27 anys. La recordem escoltant Tears dry on their own, que va publicar al seu segon i últim disc, Back to Black, una cançó amb lletra i melodia de la mateixa Winehouse i una base instrumental ben coneguda, la d'Ain't no mountain high enough, que van popularitzar Marvin Gaye i Tami Terrell. 


All I can ever be to you is a darkness that we knew
And this regret I got accustomed to
Once it was so right
When we were at our height
Waiting for you in the hotel at night
I knew I hadn't met my match
But every moment we could snatch
I don't know why I got so attached
It's my responsibility
You don't owe nothing to me
But to walk away, I have no capacity

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

I don't understand
Why do I stress the man
When there's so many bigger things at hand?
We could've never had it all
We had to hit a wall
So this is inevitable withdrawal
Even if I stop wanting you
And perspective pushes through
I'll be some next man's other woman soon
I cannot play my self again
I should just be my own best friend
Not fuck my self in the head with stupid men

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

So we are history
Your shadow covers me
The sky above ablaze

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

I wish I could sing no regrets
And no emotional debt
'Cause as we kissed goodbye, the sun sets
So we are history
Your shadow covers me
The sky above ablaze
That only lovers see

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
In this blue shade
My tears dry on their own

Whoa, he walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
My deep shade
My tears dry on their own

He walks away
The sun goes down
He takes the day, but I'm grown
And in your way
My deep shade
My tears dry

Una altra versió, Tears Dry, va ser inclosa al disc Lioness: Hidden Treasures, que es va publicar pòstumament el 2011.

