O sigui que vols ser escriptor?



si no t'esclata de ben endins,

malgrat tot,

no ho facis.

si no és que et surt sense permís del cor

i de la ment i de la boca

i de les entranyes,

no ho facis.

si t'has d’asseure durant hores

amb la mirada fixa a la pantalla de l’ordinador

o encorbat damunt la màquina d’escriure

buscant paraules,

no ho facis.

si ho fas per diners o per fama,

no ho facis.

si ho fas perquè vols endur-te dones al llit,

no ho facis.

si has d’asseure’t

i reescriure-ho una i altra vegada,

no ho facis.

si t'esgota només pensar a fer-ho,

no ho facis.

si estàs intentant escriure

com escriu qualsevol altre, oblida-ho.



si has d’esperar que et surti rugint de dins,

espera amb paciència.

si no et surt rugint mai, fes una altra cosa.

si primer has de llegir-ho a la teva esposa

o a la teva nòvia o al teu nòvio

o als teus pares o a qui sigui,

no estàs preparat.



no siguis com tants escriptors,

no siguis com tants milers de

persones que es diuen a si mateixes escriptors,

no siguis insuls i avorrit i pretensiós,

no et consumeixis en l'amor propi.

les biblioteques del món

badallen fins a adormir-se

amb gent així.

no t'hi afegeixis.

no ho facis.

si no et surt de l'ànima

com un coet,

si no és que no fer-ho

pogués dur-te a la bogeria,

al suïcidi o a l’assassinat,

no ho facis.

si no és que el sol de dins teu

et crema els budells, no ho facis.



quan sigui de debò el moment,

i si has estat elegit,

passarà per si mateix

i seguirà passant fins que et moris

o fins que es mori en tu.



no hi ha cap altre camí.



i no n'hi ha hagut mai cap més.

(traducció: Eva Piquer)



Versió original:



So you want to be a writer?



if it doesn't come bursting out of you

in spite of everything,

don't do it.

unless it comes unasked out of your

heart and your mind and your mouth

and your gut,

don't do it.

if you have to sit for hours

staring at your computer screen

or hunched over your

typewriter

searching for words,

don't do it.

if you're doing it for money or

fame,

don't do it.

if you're doing it because you want

women in your bed,

don't do it.

if you have to sit there and

rewrite it again and again,

don't do it.

if it's hard work just thinking about doing it,

don't do it.

if you're trying to write like somebody

else,

forget about it.

if you have to wait for it to roar out of

you,

then wait patiently.

if it never does roar out of you,

do something else.



if you first have to read it to your wife

or your girlfriend or your boyfriend

or your parents or to anybody at all,

you're not ready.



don't be like so many writers,

don't be like so many thousands of

people who call themselves writers,

don't be dull and boring and

pretentious, don't be consumed with self-

love.

the libraries of the world have

yawned themselves to

sleep

over your kind.

don't add to that.

don't do it.

unless it comes out of

your soul like a rocket,

unless being still would

drive you to madness or

suicide or murder,

don't do it.

unless the sun inside you is

burning your gut,

don't do it.



when it is truly time,

and if you have been chosen,

it will do it by

itself and it will keep on doing it

until you die or it dies in you.



there is no other way.



and there never was.

L'escriptor nord-americà Charles Bukowski va néixer el 16 d'agost del 1920 a Andemach, Alemanya, i va morir el 9 de març del 1994 a San Pedro, Califòrnia. Va ser una de les figures més importants de la generació beat i un dels màxims exponents del realisme brut. Hem traduït al català un poema seu adreçat als aspirants a escriptors.