El Lorca de Leonard Cohen

Pequeño vals vienés

Versió en anglès de Leonard Cohen:

L'any 1949, un Leonard Cohen de quinze anys va entrar en una llibreria de segona mà, va agafar un llibre de Federico García Lorca i se'n va enamorar. "Va ser el primer poeta que em va convidar a viure en el seu món", va explicar el cantant. La connexió va ser tan gran que la primera filla de Cohen es diu Lorca. Lorca Cohen: un nom que resumeix una admiració. El 1986, Leonard Cohen va adaptar a l'anglès el poema Pequeño vals vienés, del poemari Poeta en Nueva York. Vet aquí el resultat.En Viena hay diez muchachas,un hombro donde solloza la muertey un bosque de palomas disecadas.Hay un fragmento de la mañanaen el museo de la escarcha.Hay un salón con mil ventanas.¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!Toma este vals con la boca cerrada.Este vals, este vals, este vals,de sí, de muerte y de coñacque moja su cola en el mar.Te quiero, te quiero, te quiero,con la butaca y el libro muerto,por el melancólico pasillo,en el oscuro desván del lirio,en nuestra cama de la lunay en la danza que sueña la tortuga.¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!Toma este vals de quebrada cintura.En Viena hay cuatro espejosdonde juegan tu boca y los ecos.Hay una muerte para pianoque pinta de azul a los muchachos.Hay mendigos por los tejados.Hay frescas guirnaldas de llanto.¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!Toma este vals que se muere en mis brazos.Porque te quiero, te quiero, amor mío,en el desván donde juegan los niños,soñando viejas luces de Hungríapor los rumores de la tarde tibia,viendo ovejas y lirios de nievepor el silencio oscuro de tu frente.¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!Toma este vals del "Te quiero siempre".En Viena bailaré contigocon un disfraz que tengacabeza de río.¡Mira qué orilla tengo de jacintos!Dejaré mi boca entre tus piernas,mi alma en fotografías y azucenas,y en las ondas oscuras de tu andarquiero, amor mío, amor mío, dejar,violín y sepulcro, las cintas del vals.Now in Vienna there are ten pretty womenThere's a shoulder where Death comes to cryThere's a lobby with nine hundred windowsThere's a tree where the doves go to dieThere's a piece that was torn from the morning,And it hangs in the Gallery of FrostTake this waltz, take this waltzTake this waltz with the clamp on its jawsI want you, I want you, I want youOn a chair with a dead magazineIn the cave at the tip of the lilly,In some hallway where love's never beenOn a bed where the moon has been sweating,In a cry filled with footsteps and sandTake this waltz, take this waltzTake its broken waist in your handThis waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltzWith its very own breath of brandy and DeathDragging its tail in the seaThere's a concert hall in ViennaWhere your mouth had a thousand reviewsThere's a bar where the boys have stopped talkingThey've been sentenced to death by the bluesAh, but who is it climbs to your pictureWith a garland of freshly cut tears?Take this waltz, take this waltzTake this waltz, it's been dying for yearsThere's an attic where children are playing,Where I've got to lie down with you soon,In a dream of Hungarian lanterns,In the mist of some sweet afternoonAnd I'll see what you've chained to your sorrow,All your sheep and your lillies of snowTake this waltz, take this waltzWith its "I'll never forget you, you know!"This waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltzWith its very own breath of brandy and DeathDragging its tail in the seaAnd I'll dance with you in ViennaI'll be wearing a river's disguiseThe hyacinth wild on my shoulder,My mouth on the dew of your thighsAnd I'll bury my soul in a scrapbook,With the photographs there, and the mossAnd I'll yield to the flood of your beautyMy cheap violin and my crossAnd you'll carry me down on your dancingTo the pools that you lift on your wristO my love, o my loveTake this waltz, take this waltzIt's yours now. It's all that there is