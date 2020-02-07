VOSC

Així que mira i busca per tot arreu, pots provar sort

El London Calling està considerat un dels millors discos de la història; publicat l’any 1979, en ple frenesí punk, es va convertir immediatament en una fita incontestable d’aquest gènere musical (si és que se’l pot anomenar així). Però a dins no hi havia només punk, hi podies trobar de tot, barrejat i, sobretot, ben sacsejat; després d’un any sense escriure gairebé res, Joe Strummer i Mick Jones –líders de The Clash i compositors de gairebé totes les cançons– van trobar en un garatge reconvertit en estudi de gravació al barri de Pimlico, al centre de Londres, el lloc ideal per fer esclatar tot el seu talent (que era molt) en llargues sessions d’assajos interrompudes només pels partits de futbol que els membres de la banda jugaven cada dia, inexcusablement, en una pista de tennis que hi havia allà al costat.

El resultat va ser excepcional, un disc doble (van enredar la discogràfica, que no els deixava publicar un àlbum doble, amb la proposta d’incloure un single de regal, que va acabar sent tot un altre LP) amb dinou peces que van des del rock’n’roll més genuí fins al reggae, passant pel punk, esclar, però sense fer fàstics del jazz, ni, fins i tot, del pop.

La cançó que portem aquesta setmana al VOSC, Jimmy Jazz, no n’és només un exemple formal, sinó també conceptual: la seva lletra inclou un missatge adreçat als puristes del punk (i de qualsevol gènere), als guardians de les essències convertits en la implacable policia que persegueix el senyor Jazz, i a qui el gran Strummer es diverteix prenent el pèl (com a la seva discogràfica). 
 

Jimmy Jazz
 
La bòfia va entrar buscant Jimmy Jazz
vaig dir, ara no hi és, però va passar per aquí
oh, esteu buscant Jimmy Jazz
 
Satta Massagana* per Jimmy Dread
talleu-li les orelles i arrenqueu-li el cap
la bòfia va venir buscant Jimmy Jazz
 
Si vols enviar un missatge per tota la ciutat
potser millor que el deixis en una altra banda
aviam si així arriba a Jimmy Jazz
 
Així, com va anar tot?
La bòfia va entrar i va dir: “Escolta, on para el Jimmy Jazz?
Jo vaig dir, “Mmm, era aquí però, mmm, ha dit que marxava”
A qui busqueu? Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
 
Satta Massagana per Jimmy Dread
talleu-li les orelles i li arrencaran el cap
oh esteu buscant Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
 
Quin descans!
Em sento com un soldat
però semblo un lladre!
És pel Jazz
 
La bòfia va entrar buscant Jimmy Jazz
ara no hi és, però s’hi va passar
oh, esteu buscant Jimmy Jazz
 
De fet, no m’emprenyis més, mai més
ja en tinc prou d’aquesta història, oh, prou
és per tot arreu, Jimmy Jazz, Jazz
 
J-a-z-z, J-a-zat-zat
J-a-z-z, J-a-zat-zat
J-a-z-z, Jimmy Jazz
 
Total, quin fàstic
Va dir: “Fes-te fotre!”
Així que mira i busca per tot arreu, pots provar sort, col·lega
i aviam què trobes
Però ja et dic ara que avui no és el teu dia, el teu dia
no és el teu dia
Brillo!
 
* Satta Massagana és una expressió d’agraïment o de lloança en llengua amazic. El grup de reggae jamaicà The Abyssinians van titular així el seu primer àlbum, l’any 1976.
 

Versió original

Jimmy Jazz
 
Police walked in for Jimmy Jazz
I said, he ain't here, but he sure went by
Oh, you're lookin' for Jimmy Jazz
 
Satta Massagana for Jimmy Dread
Cut off his ears and chop off his head
Police come look for Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
 
So if you're gonna take a message 'cross town
Maybe put it down somewhere over the other side
See it gets to Jimmy Jazz
 
So tell us all!
The police came in they said "Now where's Jimmy Jazz?"
I said, "Hmm, he was here but, um, he said he went out"
Who you're lookin' for? Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
 
Satta Massagana for Jimmy Dread
Cut off his ears and they'll chop off his head
Oh you're lookin' for Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz
 
What a relief!
I feel like a soldier
Look like a thief!
Its for Jazz
 
Police a come a lookin' for the Jimmy Jazz
He came in and he went past
Oh, you're lookin' for Jimmy Jazz
 
In fact, don't you bother me, not anymore
I can't take this tale, oh, no more
It's all around, Jimmy Jazz, Jazz
 
J-a-zee zee J-a-zed zed
J-a-zee zee J-a-zed zed
J-a-zed zed Jimmy Jazz
 
And then it sucks
He said, "Suck that!"
So go look all around, you can try your luck, brother
And see what ya' found
But I guarantee you that it ain't your day, your day
It ain't your day
Chop! Chop!
 
Joe Strummer & Mick Jones (1979)

