Versió original



Jimmy Jazz

* Satta Massagana és una expressió d’agraïment o de lloança en llengua amazic. El grup de reggae jamaicà The Abyssinians van titular així el seu primer àlbum, l’any 1976.Police walked in for Jimmy JazzI said, he ain't here, but he sure went byOh, you're lookin' for Jimmy JazzSatta Massagana for Jimmy DreadCut off his ears and chop off his headPolice come look for Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, JazzSo if you're gonna take a message 'cross townMaybe put it down somewhere over the other sideSee it gets to Jimmy JazzSo tell us all!The police came in they said "Now where's Jimmy Jazz?"I said, "Hmm, he was here but, um, he said he went out"Who you're lookin' for? Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, JazzSatta Massagana for Jimmy DreadCut off his ears and they'll chop off his headOh you're lookin' for Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, JazzWhat a relief!I feel like a soldierLook like a thief!Its for JazzPolice a come a lookin' for the Jimmy JazzHe came in and he went pastOh, you're lookin' for Jimmy JazzIn fact, don't you bother me, not anymoreI can't take this tale, oh, no moreIt's all around, Jimmy Jazz, JazzJ-a-zee zee J-a-zed zedJ-a-zee zee J-a-zed zedJ-a-zed zed Jimmy JazzAnd then it sucksHe said, "Suck that!"So go look all around, you can try your luck, brotherAnd see what ya' foundBut I guarantee you that it ain't your day, your dayIt ain't your dayChop! Chop!