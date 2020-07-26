Música

Paul Anka va néixer a Ottawa, al Canadà, el 30 de juliol de 1941. El cantant i compositor, autor de la lletra de My Way, va començar la seva carrera a finals dels anys cinquanta del segle XX amb cançons de tant èxit com aquesta.


Put your head on my shoulder

Put your head on my shoulder
Hold me in your arms, baby
Squeeze me oh-so-tight
Show me that you love me too

Put your lips next to mine, dear
Won't you kiss me once, baby?
Just a kiss goodnight, maybe
You and I will fall in love (you and I will fall in love)

People say that love's a game
A game you just can't win
If there's a way
I'll find it somebody
And then this fool will rush in

Put your head on my shoulder
Whisper in my ear, baby
Words I want to hear
Tell me, tell me that you love me too (tell me that you love me too)

Put your head on my shoulder
Whisper in my ear, baby
Words I want to hear, baby
Put your head on my shoulder

