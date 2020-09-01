Well it's Saturday nightYou're all dressed up in blueI been watching you awhileMaybe you been watching me tooSo somebody ran outLeft somebody's heart in a messWell if you're looking for loveHoney I'm tougher than the restSome girls they want a handsome DanOr some good-lookin' Joe, on their armSome girls like a sweet-talkin' RomeoWell 'round here babyI learned you get what you can getSo if you're rough enough for loveHoney I'm tougher than the restThe road is darkAnd it's a thin thin lineBut I want you to know I'll walk it for you any timeMaybe your other boyfriendsCouldn't pass the testWell if you're rough and ready for loveHoney I'm tougher than the restWell it ain't no secretI've been around a time or twoWell I don't know baby maybe you've been around tooWell there's another danceAll you gotta do is say yesAnd if you're rough and ready for loveHoney I'm tougher than the restIf you're rough enough for loveBaby I'm tougher than the rest