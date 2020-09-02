Una altra anècdota del vídeo és que Romanek va preguntar a Johnny si voldria afegir-hi alguna idea perquè fos gravada: el cantant estava en una taula i se li va ocórrer vessar-hi vi. Més endavant, com que a Mark Romanek li van faltar imatges per muntar el videoclip, va demanar a Cash si li podria facilitar material personal seu, és per això que veiem imatges del cantant de jove, com si fos tot un recorregut per la seva vida, fins al final: ella es va morir al cap d'uns mesos i ell, al cap d'un any.
I hurt myself today
To see if I still feel
I focus on the pain
The only thing that's real
The needle tears a hole
The old familiar sting
Try to kill it all away
But I remember everything
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
I wear this crown of thorns
Upon my liar's chair
Full of broken thoughts
I cannot repair
Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
If I could start again
A million miles away
I would keep myself
I would find a way
La cançó original:
