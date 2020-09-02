Música

Hurt

Everyone I know goes away/ In the end

12/09/2020
Era el 18 d'octubre del 2002. Johnny Cash (26 de febrer de 1932, Kingsland – 12 de setembre de 2003, Nashville) estava molt dèbil de salut. El director Mark Romanek va ser l'encarregat de gravar el videoclip de la cançó Hurt (una versió de Trent Reznor), que mostra el dolor de la vida que s'acaba. Durant el rodatge, en sentir la cançó, per les escales va aparèixer l'artista June Carter, la seva parella, que havia d'estar en repòs per indicacions mèdiques. Tan bon punt la va veure, el director va proposar-li que també sortís al vídeo, i la va gravar en aquelles mateixes escales, mentre Cash intentava seguir, encara que li costés, el ritme de la cançó amb els llavis. 

Una altra anècdota del vídeo és que Romanek va preguntar a Johnny si voldria afegir-hi alguna idea perquè fos gravada: el cantant estava en una taula i se li va ocórrer vessar-hi vi. Més endavant, com que a Mark Romanek li van faltar imatges per muntar el videoclip, va demanar a Cash si li podria facilitar material personal seu, és per això que veiem imatges del cantant de jove, com si fos tot un recorregut per la seva vida, fins al final: ella es va morir al cap d'uns mesos i ell, al cap d'un any. 
 

I hurt myself today
To see if I still feel
I focus on the pain
The only thing that's real
The needle tears a hole
The old familiar sting
Try to kill it all away
But I remember everything
 
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
 
I wear this crown of thorns
Upon my liar's chair
Full of broken thoughts
I cannot repair
Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here
 
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
 
If I could start again
A million miles away
I would keep myself
I would find a way


La cançó original:

Foto: Facebook Johnny Cash

