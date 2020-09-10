Bruce Springsteen ha publicat Letter to You, el primer avançament del disc homònim que sortirà a la venda el pròxim 23 d'octubre. L'escoltem.’Neath a crowd of mongrel treesI pulled that bothersome threadGot down on my kneesGrabbed my pen and bowed my headTried to summon all that my heart finds trueAnd send it in my letter to youThings I found out through hard times and goodI wrote ’em all out in ink and bloodDug deep in my soul and signed my name trueAnd sent it in my letter to youIn my letter to youI took all my fears and doubtsIn my letter to youAll the hard things I found outIn my letter to youAll that I’ve found trueAnd I sent it in my letter to youI took all the sunshine and rainAll my happiness and all my painThe dark evening starsAnd the morning sky of blueAnd I sent it in my letter to youAnd I sent it in my letter to youIn my letter to youI took all my fears and doubtsIn my letter to youAll the hard things that I found outIn my letter to you