Música

Letter to You

I took all the sunshine and rain/ All my happiness and all my pain

| 10/09/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: General, Bruce Springsteen, música, cançó
Bruce Springsteen ha publicat Letter to You, el primer avançament del disc homònim que sortirà a la venda el pròxim 23 d'octubre. L'escoltem.


’Neath a crowd of mongrel trees
I pulled that bothersome thread
Got down on my knees
Grabbed my pen and bowed my head
Tried to summon all that my heart finds true
And send it in my letter to you
 
Things I found out through hard times and good
I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood
Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true
And sent it in my letter to you
 
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things I found out
In my letter to you
All that I’ve found true
And I sent it in my letter to you
 
I took all the sunshine and rain
All my happiness and all my pain
The dark evening stars
And the morning sky of blue
And I sent it in my letter to you
And I sent it in my letter to you
 
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things that I found out
In my letter to you
 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

De L'Hospitalet al Sónar+D

La ciutat participa al festival amb propostes nascudes al seu Districte Cultural
Imatge il·lustrativa

Només d'anada

El Museu de la Vida Rural inaugura una exposició sobre el fet migratori
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per volar amb les paraules

L'Aula d'Escriptura de l'Ajuntament de Girona obre les inscripcions per al nou curs
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sabres i mastodonts

El CosmoCaixa exposa les restes fòssils trobades als jaciments del Cerro de los Batallones
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'abandonament vist per un gos

Núria Gago
Un curtmetratge denuncia què passa massa sovint quan s'adopta un animal
Imatge il·lustrativa

No el veus però hi és

Govern d`Escòcia
Un anunci del govern d'Escòcia per no abaixar la guàrdia
Imatge il·lustrativa

«Vaig néixer sorda i em van fer creure que el so no formava part de la meva vida»

Christine Sun Kim
L'artista Christine Sun Kim reivindica el valor de la llengua de signes
Imatge il·lustrativa

S'apropa l'oblit

The Animation School | 1 comentari
Una animació mostra com es desfila la memòria dels qui pateixen Alzheimer
Més entrades...