Música

Letter to You

I took all the sunshine and rain/ All my happiness and all my pain

| 10/09/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: General, Bruce Springsteen, música, cançó
Bruce Springsteen ha publicat Letter to You, el primer avançament del disc homònim que sortirà a la venda el pròxim 23 d'octubre. L'escoltem.


’Neath a crowd of mongrel trees
I pulled that bothersome thread
Got down on my knees
Grabbed my pen and bowed my head
Tried to summon all that my heart finds true
And send it in my letter to you
 
Things I found out through hard times and good
I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood
Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true
And sent it in my letter to you
 
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things I found out
In my letter to you
All that I’ve found true
And I sent it in my letter to you
 
I took all the sunshine and rain
All my happiness and all my pain
The dark evening stars
And the morning sky of blue
And I sent it in my letter to you
And I sent it in my letter to you
 
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things that I found out
In my letter to you
 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Verano del amor

07/09/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Everyday

07/09/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Vestida de nit

04/09/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Wa Yeah!

| 1 comentari
04/09/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Somnis entre boires

| 2 comentaris
03/09/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Nen del bosc

02/09/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per volar amb les paraules

L'Aula d'Escriptura de l'Ajuntament de Girona obre les inscripcions per al nou curs
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sabres i mastodonts

El CosmoCaixa exposa les restes fòssils trobades als jaciments del Cerro de los Batallones
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un estiu fins a l'octubre

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat s'omple de propostes al festival «Summer Experience»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La Setmana es mou

La nova edició de la festa de la literatura catalana es trasllada al Moll de la Fusta
Més recomanacions...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Globus entre cactus

Hydra
Una animació ens convida a avançar per la vida malgrat tots els malgrats
Imatge il·lustrativa

Farcit de lletres

William Joyce & Brandon Oldenburg | 1 comentari
Un curtmetratge premiat que convida a gaudir del plaer de la lectura
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ken Robinson: «Estem obsessionats a portar la gent a la universitat»

Ken Robinson | 2 comentaris
14 reflexions de l'educador, que deia que «fem un ús pobre dels nostres talents»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els principis de Groucho Marx

Catorze | 1 comentari
14 reflexions de l'humorista, que deia que «el matrimoni és la principal causa del divorci»
Més entrades...