Foto: tedkooser.net
PARE
19 de maig de 1999
Avui n'hauries fet noranta-set
si encara visquessis, i tots seríem
desgraciats, tu i els teus fills,
portant-te de clínica en clínica,
un hipocondríac vell i poruc
i el seu fill i la filla, neguitosos,
preguntant el camí, intentant llegir
el mapa complicat i esvaït dels tractaments.
Però amb la teva dignitat intacta
ja fa vint anys que te'n vas anar,
i n'estic content per tots nosaltres, encara
que t'enyoro cada dia: el batec del cor
sota la corbata, la mà que descansa
al meu clatell, l'olor d'Old Spice
a l'aire, la teva veu feliç amb històries.
Aquest dia, cada any, t'encantava contar
que just quan vas néixer
la teva mare va mirar per la finestra
i va veure lilàs florits. Bé, avui
els lilàs floreixen als jardins a tot Iowa,
i encara et donen la benvinguda.
FATHER
May 19, 1999
Today you would be ninety-seven
if you had lived, and we would all be
miserable, you and your children,
driving from clinic to clinic,
an ancient fearful hypochondriac
and his fretful son and daughter,
asking directions, trying to read
the complicated, fading map of cures.
But with your dignity intact
you have been gone for twenty years,
and I am glad for all of us, although
I miss you every day — the heartbeat
under your necktie, the hand cupped
on the back of my neck, Old Spice
in the air, your voice delighted with stories.
On this day each year you loved to relate
that the moment of your birth
your mother glanced out the window
and saw lilacs in bloom. Well, today
lilacs are blooming in side yards
all over Iowa, still welcoming you.